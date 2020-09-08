Gillian Chung hospitalised for injury

- Advertisement -

Twins singer Gillian Chung was admitted to the hospital in Xiamen, China, earlier this morning (Monday, September 7) after an accident. Hong Kong media reported that the one half of Cantopop duo Twins suffered a severe head injury at approximately 2am at the hotel she was staying in. Her agency Emperor Entertainment Group confirmed that the 39-year-old was admitted to a hospital under Xiamen University. The agency also said that Gillian’s best friend and fellow pop star Joey Yung, as well as manager Mani Fok, were flying from Beijing to Xiamen.

Gillian was reportedly filming a new drama in Xiamen and today was supposed to be their last day of filming. However, Mani managed to persuade Gillian to stay put in the hospital as she fully recovers.

Gillian Chung has made a comeback after taking a break from working since her divorce went public in May, according to Sin Chew Daily. The singer-actress started becoming more active on social media again and was selling goods via live stream since the middle of July. The star was seen at an outdoor business event in a white dress and denim jacket last Friday in a clip posted on social media.

Netizens pointed out that Chung had an awkward smile and they think that she may be feeling upset. Chung and cosmetologist Dr Michael Lai signed their divorce papers in March. The cosmetologist told the media over a call that he did not love her anymore. Dr Lai said that Chung told him that she had regretted marrying him not long after their wedding in 2018. The Twins singer repeatedly asked him for a divorce.

He consented to Chung after she brought up the issue again when he flew to Malaysia in February to meet her while she was filming a TV show. The couple knew each other for only four months before they tied the knot.