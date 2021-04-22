Gerald Giam encourages residents to get Covid-19 vaccine

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Workers’ Party MP Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC) is encouraging citizens to go for their Covid-19 vaccine.

Got my 2nd dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine today at the polyclinic. It was painless and fuss free. I hope… Posted by Gerald Giam 严燕松 on thursday, 22 April 2021

Mr Giam, who represents the Bedok Reservoir-Punggol division of the Aljunied Group Representation Constituency (GRC), had his second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a polyclinic on Thursday (April 22).

“It was painless and fuss free,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “I hope this will help to protect the many residents that I meet every week from exposure to the virus.”

“I have seen WhatsApp messages playing up a third vaccine (only two, Pfizer and Moderna, are currently approved in Singapore) and subtly prompting seniors to wait for that one. I would encourage everyone to take whichever vaccine is available,” he added.

“The upsides of taking the vaccine far outweigh potential downsides. By getting the vaccine, you protect not only yourself and your family, but also our fellow Singaporeans, including our children under 16 and those who cannot take the vaccine for medical reasons,” he wrote.

Currently, the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are approved for use by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA). The Chinese Sinovac vaccine has arrived in Singapore, but is yet to be approved for use by the HSA.

