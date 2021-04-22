11 more Covid-19 cases detected at Westlite Woodlands dormitory, S’pore probing possibility of reinfection

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A 35-year-old migrant worker living in Westlite Woodlands dormitory tested positive for Covid-19 despite completing the vaccination process. A total of 11 workers in the dormitory have tested positive for the virus, with government agencies probing the possibility of reinfection.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) announced in a press release on Thursday (Apr 22) that a migrant worker living in Westlite Woodlands dormitory tested positive for Covid-19 after taking part in a Regular Routine Testing (RRT) on Tuesday (Apr 20).

The Assurance, Care and Engagement Group under MOM and the Ministry of Health (MOH) took swift public health actions after confirming the case and isolated and placed on quarantine the worker’s close contacts at the dormitory and workplace, noted the press release.

One person placed under quarantine is a roommate of the affected worker and also tested positive for the virus at a dedicated quarantine facility, said MOM.

As a precautionary measure, all of the residents at the dormitory were tested for Covid-19.

To date, 10 recovered workers were found to be Covid-19 positive, said MOM.

The agency noted that the cases were immediately isolated and conveyed to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) to investigate for possible reinfection.

According to a Straits Times report, plans are being made to move hundreds of workers from the affected dormitory to a quarantine facility.

A circular released by Westlite Woodlands to its clients indicated that dorm residents are now required to stay in their units at all times until moved to the quarantine facility. They have also been recalled from work.

“We seek your understanding in the above measures, as we work with the authorities to manage the situation. These measures are beneficial to Singapore at large and… mitigate any spread to the community,” the circular added.

More information will be shared by MOM and MOH in due course./TISG

