Generous mother who died earlier this year helped 5 people through organ donations

Singapore — Thanks to her selflessness, Ms Or managed to save five people, two of them visually impaired.

In January, Ms Or had gone to pick up sushi to celebrate her son’s O level results. Unfortunately, she never made it home.

Ms Or Cheng Khim, 52, died after being hit by a lorry at the junction of Yuan Ching Road and Yung Kuang Road in Jurong. She is dearly remembered by those who knew her, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The Or family agreed to donate Ms Or’s organs, including her kidneys, liver and corneas.

Her sister, Samantha Or, recently informed Shin Min Daily News that her organs have given new life to five people, and her family received a thank-you card from the National Organ Transplant Unit.

The card noted that Ms Or’s two kidneys saved a 27-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman, and her liver benefited a 42-year-old mother. In addition, the two corneas she donated enabled a 21-year-old man and an 82-year-old man to see light again.

Ms Or’s sister said that her family has not yet come out of grief, and every time she thinks of her sister, she still feels sad. Despite their sadness, they are pleased that Ms Or’s donations helped others.

“Not every person can be a recipient of organs. Thus, I think Ms Or would be glad to know she was able to help others,” her sister told the Shin Min Daily News.

She also mentioned that their mother was comforted by the news of the successful donations.

They are glad that Ms Or was able to continue making an impact on others’ lives, even after her passing.

Denise Teh is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

