Home News Generous mother who died earlier this year helped 5 people through...

Generous mother who died earlier this year helped 5 people through organ donations

Her family glad she gave new life to others

Photo: Facebook/ Jit-Leang Foo

Author

Denise Teh

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — Thanks to her selflessness, Ms Or managed to save five people, two of them visually impaired.

In January, Ms Or had gone to pick up sushi to celebrate her son’s O level results. Unfortunately, she never made it home.

Ms Or Cheng Khim, 52, died after being hit by a lorry at the junction of Yuan Ching Road and Yung Kuang Road in Jurong. She is dearly remembered by those who knew her, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The Or family agreed to donate Ms Or’s organs, including her kidneys, liver and corneas.

- Advertisement -

Her sister, Samantha Or, recently informed Shin Min Daily News that her organs have given new life to five people, and her family received a thank-you card from the National Organ Transplant Unit.

The card noted that Ms Or’s two kidneys saved a 27-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman, and her liver benefited a 42-year-old mother. In addition, the two corneas she donated enabled a 21-year-old man and an 82-year-old man to see light again.

Ms Or’s sister said that her family has not yet come out of grief, and every time she thinks of her sister, she still feels sad. Despite their sadness, they are pleased that Ms Or’s donations helped others.

“Not every person can be a recipient of organs. Thus, I think Ms Or would be glad to know she was able to help others,” her sister told the Shin Min Daily News.

She also mentioned that their mother was comforted by the news of the successful donations.

They are glad that Ms Or was able to continue making an impact on others’ lives, even after her passing.

Denise Teh is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags:
- Advertisement -
COVID 19

Netizens urge Ong Ye Kung not too wait too long before calling for circuit breaker

Singapore— Newly-minted Health Minister Ong Ye Kung wants to wait and watch before opting for a circuit breaker, but netizens are urging him to act fast in view of the rising Covid-19 cases.  At a press conference held by the multi-ministry task...
View Post
COVID 19

Auntie not wearing a mask at Tiong Bahru Plaza yells: ‘Just now drop on the floor la!’

Singapore -- Another video of a woman walking around without a mask has resurfaced, making its way around the internet. A woman at Tiong Bahru Plaza was seen not wearing a mask. In a video taken and posted on TikTok, the woman...
View Post
COVID 19

I don’t expect this government to be perfect. But I do expect them to be accountable: Alfian Sa’at

Singapore — Playwright Alfian Sa'at shared his thoughts on Facebook, regarding the recent MOH announcement on Saturday (May 15). His full Facebook post: "When I saw this statement by the Ministry of Health, the first thing that caught my eye was how...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent