NLB deputy director charged under OSA for releasing Phase 2 reopening information to chat group

Singapore — The National Library Board (NLB) deputy director was charged on Tuesday (May 19) with leaking authorised information about the pandemic reopening plan last year.

Mr Chua Wee Lin, 51, violated the Official Secrets Act (OSA) by distributing the information about Phase 2 easing measures via a WhatsApp group chat to 18 members between 2.36 pm and 4.04 pm on June 11 last year, according to Channel News Asia.

The members later disseminated the information, causing it to be widely known.

According to the charge sheet, Mr Chua received the information as he was the deputy director of NLB’s property and facilities management department.

Chua was fined S$5,000 and is expected to return to court on June 1. Six others involved will be given warnings under the OSA, according to The Straits Times.

Mr Chua is the latest civil servant to be charged with leaking pandemic-related information.

Last month, the former personal assistant to the director-general of the Singapore Food Agency was charged with leaking a statement on school closures.

In addition, a former deputy lead of a Ministry of Health data unit was charged with leaking Singapore’s COVID-19 case figures 22 times.

