Local celebrities Chen Yixin and Gavin Teo have ended their relationship, as revealed by the 23-year-old actress on Instagram last night (Feb 6).

The daughter of Xiang Yun and Edmund Chen, Chen Yixin shared that they mutually decided to part ways after dating for five years.

The couple, who publicly confirmed their relationship in 2021, reportedly met on the set of the short musical film “Rhythm of Our Youth” in 2019 and later collaborated on projects like the Mediacorp drama “Teenage Textbook: The Series” (2021).

The former couple collaborated on various projects and endorsements, such as Dior and Mango.

Importance of honesty and openness

Chen expressed the unexpected nature of the announcement and thanked everyone for their support over the past five years. She emphasized the importance of honesty and openness in sharing their decision.

Chen’s post received widespread support from fans and celebrities, with social media influencer Rachel Wong expressing, “You deserve the world.”

While Chen openly addressed the breakup, Teo, a bilingual singer-songwriter who gained fame from Mediacorp’s reality show ‘Hey Gorgeous’ in 2013, has not issued an official statement on their split.

Subsequently, Teo embarked on a musical journey, enthralling audiences with his soulful melodies. He showcased his talent at esteemed events, including the 19th Singapore Hits Awards and ATV 2022.

Background in the entertainment industry

Chen Yixin, born April 26, 2000, with a background in the entertainment industry, officially started her acting career after graduation, starring in dramas like “A Million Little Things” (2020), “Teenage Textbook: The Series” (2021), and “Mr. Midnight: Beware the Monsters” (2023).

At age six, she started acting in commercials and discovered a passion for performing through dance in secondary school.

The actress studied applied drama and psychology at Singapore Polytechnic, graduating in 2020.

She made her acting debut in a cameo role in the anthology film “Echoing Love” (2011), co-directed by her father.

Chen openly discussed her struggles with ADHD in 2023.