;
Celebrity

Gavin Teo and Chen Yixin call it quits: SG celeb couple go their separate ways

ByLydia Koh

February 7, 2024

Local celebrities Chen Yixin and Gavin Teo have ended their relationship, as revealed by the 23-year-old actress on Instagram last night (Feb 6).

The daughter of Xiang Yun and Edmund Chen, Chen Yixin shared that they mutually decided to part ways after dating for five years.

The couple, who publicly confirmed their relationship in 2021, reportedly met on the set of the short musical film “Rhythm of Our Youth” in 2019 and later collaborated on projects like the Mediacorp drama “Teenage Textbook: The Series” (2021).

The former couple collaborated on various projects and endorsements, such as Dior and Mango.

Importance of honesty and openness

Chen expressed the unexpected nature of the announcement and thanked everyone for their support over the past five years. She emphasized the importance of honesty and openness in sharing their decision.

Chen’s post received widespread support from fans and celebrities, with social media influencer Rachel Wong expressing, “You deserve the world.”

See also  Celebrity parents Edmund Chen and Xiang Yun celebrate daughter Yixin's 21st birthday

While Chen openly addressed the breakup, Teo, a bilingual singer-songwriter who gained fame from Mediacorp’s reality show ‘Hey Gorgeous’ in 2013, has not issued an official statement on their split.

Subsequently, Teo embarked on a musical journey, enthralling audiences with his soulful melodies. He showcased his talent at esteemed events, including the 19th Singapore Hits Awards and ATV 2022.

Background in the entertainment industry

Chen Yixin, born April 26, 2000, with a background in the entertainment industry, officially started her acting career after graduation, starring in dramas like “A Million Little Things” (2020), “Teenage Textbook: The Series” (2021), and “Mr. Midnight: Beware the Monsters” (2023).

At age six, she started acting in commercials and discovered a passion for performing through dance in secondary school.

The actress studied applied drama and psychology at Singapore Polytechnic, graduating in 2020.

She made her acting debut in a cameo role in the anthology film “Echoing Love” (2011), co-directed by her father.

See also  What to do if your ex-boyfriend or ex-girlfriend still owes you money

Chen openly discussed her struggles with ADHD in 2023.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Celebrity

A BTS concertgoer admits that she wrote Heart on the Window for Jin’s solo album Happy, realising a five-year ambition

November 21, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

In the US, Chinese actress Zheng Shuang battles with debt and ill health

November 21, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

Lee Junho sets the stage to shine: Get ready for his ‘Midnight Sun’ concert tour in 2025

November 20, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

SG Politics

Leadership transition complete as SM Lee steps aside and endorses PM Wong as next PAP’s sec-gen

November 24, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Featured News Lifestyle

Singaporean in his 30s says he feels left behind in life because even with “2 jobs, I can barely provide for my parents”

November 24, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Lifestyle

EXPOSED: What to do when a colleague hijacks your brilliant idea and takes credit for it

November 24, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid’s employer says, “A grocery store staff shamed their helper by calling her fat multiple times”

November 24, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.