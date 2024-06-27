SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay has been ranked as the 8th best attraction globally by Tripadvisor, as part of the platform’s 2024 Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best. The annual people’s choice rankings celebrate the finest destinations, hotels, restaurants, and activities based on a year’s worth of reviews and ratings.

With more than 40,000 ‘Excellent’ ratings and an impressive overall score of 4.5 out of 5 stars, Gardens by the Bay has earned widespread acclaim from tourists. Visitors frequently describe the attraction as “mesmerising,” “dazzling,” and a “must-visit.”

The park’s highlights, such as the Flower Dome and Cloud Forest, receive particular praise. The Flower Dome captivates with its vibrant, seasonal displays like Tulipmania and Rose Romance, while the Cloud Forest enchants with its soaring indoor waterfall and diverse exotic plants.

Other popular features include the SuperTree Observatory and the OCBC Skyway, which offer unique perspectives of the park’s futuristic landscape. Visitors often reference the 2019 “Avatar” display and the park’s sci-fi aesthetics, likening it to scenes from the film.

As the leading attraction in Asia, Gardens by the Bay outshines other notable sites in the region, reinforcing Singapore’s appeal as a premier destination to travelers from around the world.

This year’s rankings place New York’s Empire State Building as the world’s top attraction, followed by the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, Basílica de la Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, and Cayman Crystal Caves in Grand Cayman.

Further down the list, Asia’s top attractions include Cambodia’s Angkor Wat at number 12, China’s Mutianyu Great Wall at number 19, and Japan’s Fushimi Inari-taisha Shrine at number 24.

TISG/

Featured image by Deposit Photos