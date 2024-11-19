KOREA: According to Allkpop, G-Dragon addressed rumours surrounding the viral Instagram sub-account ‘8lo8lo8lowme’ during his appearance on MBC FM4U’s Kim Eana’s Starry Night on Nov 18.

In a candid chat with DJ Kim Eana, he dismissed speculation that he runs the account, which has drawn attention for sharing casual snapshots resembling his daily life.

G-Dragon explained, “I’m also trying to figure out who this person is. First of all, it’s not me. I have no idea who they are, but they seem to be somehow connected to me.”

Mysterious individual

When Kim Eana observed that the photos appeared to be taken from close proximity, G-Dragon admitted:

“I can’t determine exactly who it might be. It seems to involve different individuals at different times. I also check the account when new posts go up.”

Adding a layer of intrigue, G-Dragon shared that he refers to the mysterious individual as “Romy.” He explained, “When I message them asking, ‘Who are you?’ they read the messages but never reply. It’s puzzling.”

Speculation about account operator

The account in question, named ‘팔로팔로미’ (8lo8lo8lowme), has amassed over 540,000 followers and exclusively follows G-Dragon.

Its name refers to a phrase G-Dragon popularized a decade ago in an LG Uplus ad campaign promoting the company’s broadband LTE-A service.

Despite its apparent connection to his brand, G-Dragon denies involvement, leaving fans speculating about the account’s true operator.

G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji Yong, is a multi-talented South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur, often called the “King of K-pop.”

Born on Aug 18, 1988, in Seoul, South Korea, G-Dragon rose to fame as the leader of the iconic boy band BIGBANG, which has achieved global success and is considered one of the best-selling boy bands in the world.