G-Dragon has been appointed as the visiting professor at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology 

G-Dragon has been appointed a visiting professor at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST).

KAIST announced that G-Dragon received his appointment letter in the Department of Mechanical Engineering after participating in the “Innovate Korea 2024” talk show held at their Daejeon headquarters on June 5.

“Innovate Korea 2024,” hosted by KAIST and the National Research Council of Science and Technology (NST), featured discussions on future technologies related to artificial intelligence (AI) and K-pop.

The event included G-Dragon, Galaxy Corporation’s CEO Choi Yong Ho, and KAIST president Lee Kwang Hyung.

Global Ambassador

G-Dragon’s visiting professor role will last two years, until June 4, 2026. Additionally, he will serve as a global ambassador for KAIST, aiding in the institute’s international promotion efforts.

He is expected to give special lectures on leadership, sharing his experiences as an artist to provide vision and insight to undergraduate and graduate students.

Regarding his appointment, G-Dragon stated, “It is an honour to be a visiting professor at KAIST, which generates many scientific minds.

I am looking forward to amazing synergy, or a ‘big bang,’ from the combination of the top experts in science and technology with my expertise in entertainment.”

Exclusive contract with Galaxy Corporation

Last year, G-Dragon signed an exclusive contract with Galaxy Corporation and has since been involved in AI-related activities.

Last January, he attended the Consumer Electronics Show 2024 (CES 2024), the world’s largest electronics and IT exhibition, held in Las Vegas.

Known as the “King of K-pop,” G-Dragon is a multi-talented artist who has significantly impacted the genre’s global reach. G-Dragon is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer.

His career began at a young age with the group Little Roo’Ra at just six years old.