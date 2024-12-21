CHINA: Chinese internet users erupted in anger after witnessing national table tennis star Wang Chuqin being pushed off-centre at a Coca-Cola marketing event in Beijing on Dec 17.

According to a South China Morning Post report, Wang, a national hero and Olympic champion, was initially standing front and centre at the event alongside actor Yang Yang and singer Wang Sulong.

The trio was preparing for a fireworks-lighting ceremony when the incident occurred. Yang, Coca-Cola’s global brand ambassador, stood alongside Wang, who represents the brand in China.

But when Jennifer Antczak, Coca-Cola’s chief marketing officer for Greater China and Mongolia, approached the stage, she instructed Wang to move aside, shifting him from the central spot to a position further from the limelight, making room for Yang.

The move quickly sparked online criticism, with many Chinese netizens deeming it disrespectful. The central position on stage was seen by many as a symbol of national pride, and the act was perceived as an affront to Wang’s status as an Olympic champion.

One user voiced their frustration, saying, “This boss is rude. Wang Chuqin is the pride of our country. He shouldn’t be treated like this.” Another comment read, “It’s OK that China lacks Coca-Cola or entertainment stars, but China needs athletes who fight for her glory.”

Following the incident, some users called for a boycott of Coca-Cola’s products. One vowed, “I promise not to drink Coca-Cola for three years because of actions like this.”

Wang Chuqin, just 24 years old, is a celebrated athlete in China. He recently won the mixed doubles gold medal at the Paris Olympics with teammate Sun Yingsha.

His performance also helped secure China’s team event championship. Wang has become a household name for his skill and determination, with many fans cheering for him and his teammate, Sun.

Though some fans speculate a romantic relationship between the two, no evidence supports this claim.

Despite the public backlash, Wang appeared unbothered by the stage incident. He shared photos from the event on his social media accounts, expressing joy over meeting new friends and sharing stories.

“I was truly happy!” he wrote, seemingly undaunted by the controversy.

The incident has sparked a wider conversation about the respect owed to athletes who bring glory to their nation, and it highlights the complex intersection of business, celebrity, and national pride in today’s globalized world.