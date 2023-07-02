Woman finds black substance in Coca-Cola cans bought online

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media after discovering a strange object she found in a can of Coca-Cola that she had purchased via Shopee.

Posting a photo of the object on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on June 29 (Thursday) a woman who goes by Venus Mars wrote that she and her daughter had drank from the Coke, and found it off.

But instead of merely chucking the can into the waste bin, they decided to pour out the drink before doing so.

“To our horror, we found this black substance! My daughter and I have drank a few gulps from it. Honestly we were traumatized and felt like vomiting right away. The expiry is on October 2023. I wouldn’t know what is that thing and too traumatized to even investigate further.”

The post has since been shared over 230 times, with many netizens chiming in as well.

A number of netizens have encouraged the Facebook user to report the matter to the Singapore Food Agency.

However, when Ms Venus Mars encountered a commenter who said the same thing happened to her, she urged her to report the matter to Coca-Cola.

In Thailand in 2016, a woman wrote in a Facebook post that her mother had been drinking Coke from a can, but having poured it out into a glass, saw that it was lighter in color than usual.

Deciding to open up the can, she was shocked to see that a black sediment-like substance had formed at the bottom.

Coca-Cola said the matter would be investigated.

