Fully vaccinated dormitory resident at SCM Tuas Lodge a new Covid-19 case

- Advertisement -

Singapore – The sole Covid-19 dormitory case confirmed on Friday (Apr 23) was a fully vaccinated work permit holder.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced in its daily Covid-19 update on Friday that the man, identified as Case 62273, is a 21-year-old India national who arrived in Singapore in Oct 2018.

The man is employed by Sembcorp Marine Integrated Yard Pte Ltd and works at Sembcorp Marine Tuas Boulevard Yard. He resides at SCM Tuas Lodge (80 Tuas South Boulevard), said MOH.

The man, who is asymptomatic, was confirmed positive for the virus during testing on Apr 19 as part of Rostered Routine Testing (RRT). He was immediately isolated.

- Advertisement -

An individual test was done on Apr 20, which also came back positive for Covid-19 the following day. The man was subsequently conveyed to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) in an ambulance.

According to MOH, the man received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Mar 11 and the second on Apr 1. “This likely accounts for his lack of symptoms and positive serology test result,” said MOH.

“The Covid-19 vaccine is effective in preventing symptomatic disease for the vast majority of those vaccinated, but it is possible for vaccinated individuals to get infected.”

MOH added that further research is required to determine if the vaccine will also prevent onward transmission of the infection.

“Our existing key enablers – safe management measures, testing, and contact tracing – continue to be necessary and effective in helping us to mitigate the spread and keep community transmission low.”

There were also 36 imported cases reported on Friday. Nine are Singaporeans, and seven are Singapore Permanent Residents who returned from India, Indonesia, the Netherlands and Papua New Guinea.

Three cases are Dependent’s Pass holders who arrived from India and Nepal, while another three are Student’s Pass holders from India.

Another four are Work Pass holders who arrived from India, the Maldives and Nepal.

Meanwhile, nine are Work Permit holders from India, Indonesia and the Philippines. The last case is a Short-Term Visit Pass holder from India.

The individuals had all been placed on stay-home-notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore and tested while serving SHN.

There are currently 80 confirmed Covid-19 cases still in the hospital. Most are in stable condition or improving while one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit, said MOH.

There are 220 cases isolated and cared for at community facilities./TISG

Read related: 11 more Covid-19 cases detected at Westlite Woodlands dormitory, S’pore probing possibility of reinfection

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg