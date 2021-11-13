Five things you need to know before going into your next meeting

- Advertisement -

New Straits Times highlights how many badminton players Singapore has drawn from Malaysia

Singapore — Badminton star Loh Kean Yew is the latest darling of Singapore sports, but The New Straits Times (NST) made sure to point out that his roots are in Penang.

Somewhat predictably, NST headlined its Nov 9 report: “Penang-born player males Singapore proud”.

Read more here.

- Advertisement 1-

‘Healing the Divide’ sues SPH for ‘making false statements of fact’ about Covid

Singapore — The self-described “intelligent vaxxer” group Healing the Divide announced on its website that it is suing Singapore Press Holdings over what it claims are false statements made in its flagship newspaper, The Straits Times.

“We have started legal proceedings against SPH,” reads the announcement from the group led by Ms Iris Goh.

Read more here.

Woman who fell from bus when doors closed while she was trying to exit not badly hurt, bus driver ‘strictly’ disciplined

- Advertisement 2-

Singapore — The woman who fell to the ground at a bus interchange as the bus doors closed on her while she was alighting, is said to be not seriously injured.

She was treated in hospital as an outpatient after the accident happened at Hougang Interchange.

Read more here.

- Advertisement 3-

232 people at Changi Prison Complex currently have COVID

Singapore — The Singapore Prison Service (SPS) issued an update on the Covid-19 situation at Changi Prison Complex through a statement on its website on Thursday (Nov 11), after having said earlier this week that despite a high vaccination rate, several inmates had caught Covid-19 and more cases were ‘likely’ to emerge.

SPS said that 169 inmates, 54 supervisees and 9 SPS staff are currently positive for Covid-19 and are in different stages of recovery.

Read more here.

Ong Xavier shares photos from TV series ‘The Lying Theory’ on social media

Singapore — Local actor Ong Xavier starred as Larry in the latest rendition of the TV drama The Lying Theory. It is the remake of Lauren Teo’s 2013 comedy-drama of the same name.

The Lying Theory is set in a modern-day local culinary school, and it is a story of the world’s most mistrustful girl and the world’s most honest boy.

Read more here.

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg