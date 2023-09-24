Fire safety concerns at Mandarin Gallery fire escape stairs

SINGAPORE: A Redditor took to social media with his safety concern when it comes to fire escape stairs infringement.

Sharing a short video of how the fire escape staircase looked like, he said: “Posting a blatent disregard for fire safety. This is irresponsible hoarding in a fire escape staircase in Mandarin Gallery, Staircase E. Imagine when hundreds of guests from Hilton Hotel evacuating through this stairwell in the event of a fire?”

Redditor storebelly advised, “Post to one service app.”

Another user named Imperia731st shared his experience sharing, “Some of my neighbors take the stairwell as their own club room. Got seats, got tables, got plants, got ash trays and even got pictures hanging on the wall and no space to even walk. It was a real pleasure reporting it.”

bilbolaggings offered another piece of advice on which to call for help, he said: “Report to scdf.”

To which user Scorchster1138 agreed, adding, “Report to SCDF, they’ll be interested in this for sure.”

Another Redditor highlighting the Mooncake Festival shared his thoughts, saying, “Mooncake festival hah! Most hotels have this situation with their fire escape stairwells.”

Holiday_Newspaper_29 chimed in and suggested: “I think the answer here is to pick up one box every time you go past and take it out to the trash…..unless there are cameras installed in the stairwell.”

One jokingly added, “Free stuff…anything good? Make money by selling on carousell.”

Meanwhile, MerRyanSG added that space issues appear to be widespread, sharing: “Space is a very big concern…I noticed shops nowadays spill all their stock onto public spaces… even in Little India all the five foot way are occupied with shop front until people have to walk on roads.”

Fire Safety Act 1993

According to the Fire Safety Act 1993, a fire hazard means any matter or circumstance which materially increases the likelihood of fire or the danger to life or property that would result from the outbreak of fire and includes:

(a) any alteration to any building in contravention of any law relating to building works or fire safety works such as might render escape in the event of fire more difficult; (b) any removal from any building of any fire safety measure which was provided in such building in accordance with plans approved by the Commissioner under section 55; (c) any specified fire hazard and (d) any other matter or circumstance which would materially hamper the Force in the discharge of its duties in the event of fire;

The incident at Mandarin Gallery has sparked concerns among online users, highlighting the need for vigilance in maintaining fire escape staircases and adherence to fire safety regulations.

