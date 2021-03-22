Pasir Ris Blk 101 couples use staircases for sexy time, complaints from neighbours increase

- Advertisement -

Singapore – As couples use public staircases for a sexy time, complaints from residents living in Block 101 on Pasir Ris Street 12 are rising.

A delivery worker took to social media to share having seen used tissue paper and condoms littered at the HDB block staircase while he was making a delivery, reported Shin Min Daily News (SMDN) on Saturday (Mar 20).

Block 101 residents also told SMDN that they would frequently encounter students engaged in intimate behaviour on the staircases.

One resident saw a couple hugging each other on a staircase landing a few months ago, claiming they stayed the night there.

“After they left, the area was filled with litter, including tissue paper, empty cans and snack packaging,” the resident added.

A 50-year-old housewife also told SMDN that she is worried for her four children, aged 15 to 26, as they would be negatively influenced by witnessing such incidents or use them as examples to be followed.

Another resident, a 60-year-old housewife, noted how her husband ran into a couple having sex at the stairwell on the 10th storey. The incident is reported to have happened two years ago while the husband was using the stairs for exercise.

Embarrassed at the encounter and still undressed, the couple allegedly fled the area so quickly they barely had the chance to cover themselves fully.

It was reported that the husband did not expect to see such a scene and was surprised that the couple behaved so brazenly in public./TISG

