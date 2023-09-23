Motorcyclist accident along PIE

SINGAPORE: A traffic accident on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) heading towards Tuas on Thursday (Sept 21) led to a young motorcyclist being sent to the hospital after the collision.

The incident occurred at about 4:20 pm, past the Paya Lebar Road exit, resulting in traffic congestion in the area.

According to eyewitness accounts and footage shared on social media, the accident involved a motorcycle and a black car. In the footage, a person can be seen lying on the car’s roof while another individual stands nearby, speaking on a mobile phone.

The Singapore Police and the Singapore Civil Defense Force were quick to respond to the incident. Upon arrival at the scene, they discovered that the 27-year-old motorcyclist involved in the accident was still conscious.

On-site paramedics provided immediate medical assistance, and the injured rider was transported to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for further evaluation and treatment. The current condition of the motorcyclist remains unclear.

The authorities have confirmed that the 45-year-old female driver of the black car is now cooperating with the police. Investigations are ongoing.

