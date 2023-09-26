Road closures (11am-7pm): Bkt Pjg Flyover & Upper Bkt Timah Rd

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has issued an update for residents and commuters. According to their social media announcement, certain sections of the Bukit Panjang Flyover and Upper Bukit Timah Road will undergo temporary closures today, Sept 26, due to an on-site controlled disposal of a war relic in the area.

Bus services will be affected during this period, including routes 67, 170, 176, 177, 178, 961, 963, 963e, and 970. However, it’s worth noting that DTL train services will continue to operate. For commuters who rely on these bus routes, here are the temporary diversions in effect today from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m:

For bus service 67 towards the Choa Chu Kang Interchange, the usual route along Upper Bukit Timah Road will be temporarily diverted. The altered route will include Cashew Road and Petir Road before rejoining Bukit Panjang Road, skipping three bus stops.

For bus services 170, 178, and 961, the usual route along Upper Bukit Timah Road will be temporarily diverted. The altered route will include Cashew Road, Petir Road, and Bukit Panjang Road, skipping three bus stops.

For bus service 176 towards Bukit Panjang Interchange, the usual route along Upper Bukit Timah Road will be temporarily diverted. The altered route will include Cashew Road and Petir Road, skipping four bus stops.

For bus service 177 heading towards Bukit Panjang or Bukit Batok Interchange, the usual route along Upper Bukit Timah Road and Gombak Drive will be temporarily diverted to Hillview Avenue, skipping ten bus stops.

For bus service 970 towards Bukit Panjang Interchange, the usual route along Upper Bukit Timah Road and Bukit Panjang Road will be temporarily diverted. The altered route will include Cashew Road and Petir Road, skipping six bus stops.

For bus service 963 towards HarbourFront Interchange, the usual route along Upper Bukit Timah Road, Bukit Panjang Road, and Petir Road will be temporarily diverted to Cashew Road, skipping eight bus stops.

For bus service 963e towards HarbourFront Interchange, the usual route along Upper Bukit Timah Road, Bukit Panjang Road, and Petir Road will be temporarily diverted to Cashew Road, skipping four bus stops.

For bus service 963 towards Woodlands Interchange, the usual route along Upper Bukit Timah Road, Bukit Panjang Road, and Petir Road will be temporarily diverted to Cashew Road, skipping seven bus stops.

For bus service 963e towards Woodlands Interchange, the usual route along Upper Bukit Timah Road, Bukit Panjang Road, and Petir Road will be temporarily diverted to Cashew Road, skipping four bus stops.

Updates on when affected roads reopen will be provided by the Singapore Police Force‘s Facebook Page.