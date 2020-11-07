Home News In the Hood Feline snoozing on the desk at cat store warms hearts online

Feline snoozing on the desk at cat store warms hearts online

An extra fluffy white-and-ginger cat was sprawled on the checkout counter at prompting many amused comments on how the cat must be tired after work

Photo: FB screengrab/

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore – A member of the public took to social media to complain about a cat speciality store’s “employee” caught sleeping on the job. The photo has gone viral, warming the hearts of netizens.

On Thursday (Nov 5), Facebook page All Singapore Stuff uploaded a post contributed by one Shah Mohd consisting of a discovery at , Singapore’s largest cat speciality store. “Hi CatSmart, I would like to make a complaint about one of your staff sleeping on the job again,” wrote the netizen. “This is the second time I caught your staff sleeping on the job.”

This is what the concerned citizen spotted:

Photo: FB screengrab/

- Advertisement -

From another angle:

Photo: FB screengrab/All Singapore Stuff

An extra fluffy white-and-ginger cat was sprawled on the checkout counter, looking like it just finished a graveyard shift. The feline was in a deep sleep, with its mouth partially open.

With over 1,100 likes to date, members from the online community couldn’t help but provide probable reasons why the furry feline was knocked out cold. “Stressful time, not enough pay, have to OT…so sleep first,” said Facebook user Flame Solkar.

Meanwhile, others noted that it was the cat’s job to be cute while sleeping. Facebook user Jaslyn Koh jokingly commented, “Don’t complain. Later his pay kanna cut. Later no money to buy fish for dinner. Let him sleep. He is dreaming of fishes.”

According to regular shoppers, the counter was a favourite napping spot. “That’s the cutest staff there,” said Facebook user Abd Karim Hj Makrob. “Always sleeping on the counter top.”

Here’s another photo of the same cat in its usual spot.

Photo: FB screengrab/All Singapore Stuff

Netizens appreciated the adorable post, noting it made their day.

CatSmart has three branches located at Jalan Leban, Loyang Point and Bukit Batok Street 11. It is known to offer a wide range of cat products and “employs” in-house cats to help shoppers with their trip.

However, one customer shared that the other cats, although on shift, still didn’t provide adequate service. “They were too friendly and didn’t help your other human staff,” shared Facebook user Anne Hathnoway dotingly. She attached the following video footage as proof.

Read related: Woman with more than 40 cats in her house gets help from rescue groups

Woman with more than 40 cats in her house gets help from rescue groups

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Victims of NUS sexual misconduct saga say school made police report without their consent

The two victims who alleged that the former Tembusu College fellow Jeremy Fernando made non-consensual sexual advances towards them said that the National University of Singapore (NUS) made a police report without seeking their consent. In a article by The Sunday Times...
View Post
Featured News

P J Thum made democracy plea to Mahathir during 2018 meeting

Singapore -- Historian Thum Ping Tjin claims that he pleaded with former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad to bring democracy to Malaysia and that Dr Mahathir rejected his plea during his "once in a lifetime" meeting with the Premier in 2018. Dr...
View Post
Featured News

M Ravi: Accused had simply intended to repeat allegations of PM Lee’s siblings

Singapore -- In court on Friday (Oct 30), lawyer M Ravi argued that The Online Citizen (TOC) contributor Daniel De Costa was acting in good faith when he made allegedly defamatory statements. Mr Ravi added that his client had simply intended to...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
close

Like and follow us

fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet