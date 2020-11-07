Feline snoozing on the desk at cat store warms hearts online

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A member of the public took to social media to complain about a cat speciality store’s “employee” caught sleeping on the job. The photo has gone viral, warming the hearts of netizens.

On Thursday (Nov 5), Facebook page All Singapore Stuff uploaded a post contributed by one Shah Mohd consisting of a discovery at CatSmart, Singapore’s largest cat speciality store. “Hi CatSmart, I would like to make a complaint about one of your staff sleeping on the job again,” wrote the netizen. “This is the second time I caught your staff sleeping on the job.”

This is what the concerned citizen spotted:

From another angle:

An extra fluffy white-and-ginger cat was sprawled on the checkout counter, looking like it just finished a graveyard shift. The feline was in a deep sleep, with its mouth partially open.

With over 1,100 likes to date, members from the online community couldn’t help but provide probable reasons why the furry feline was knocked out cold. “Stressful time, not enough pay, have to OT…so sleep first,” said Facebook user Flame Solkar.

Meanwhile, others noted that it was the cat’s job to be cute while sleeping. Facebook user Jaslyn Koh jokingly commented, “Don’t complain. Later his pay kanna cut. Later no money to buy fish for dinner. Let him sleep. He is dreaming of fishes.”

According to regular shoppers, the counter was a favourite napping spot. “That’s the cutest staff there,” said Facebook user Abd Karim Hj Makrob. “Always sleeping on the counter top.”

Here’s another photo of the same cat in its usual spot.

Netizens appreciated the adorable post, noting it made their day.

CatSmart has three branches located at Jalan Leban, Loyang Point and Bukit Batok Street 11. It is known to offer a wide range of cat products and “employs” in-house cats to help shoppers with their trip.

However, one customer shared that the other cats, although on shift, still didn’t provide adequate service. “They were too friendly and didn’t help your other human staff,” shared Facebook user Anne Hathnoway dotingly. She attached the following video footage as proof.

