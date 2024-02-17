SINGAPORE: A young man recently posted on social media about how his father pressured him to get a high-paying job after graduating.
“I recently had a talk about my career with him…some way through the talk, he started talking abt salary and how I shld be making at least S$20k per month as a fresh graduate! His reasoning was I study in RI/RJC so I should be making a lot of money,” the young man wrote on r/SGexams on Saturday (Feb 17).
During this conversation, he also told his father that he doesn’t know what he wants to do with his life, but he did mention a few things, such as working in physics or piloting, which is something he’s interested in right now.
He also mentioned that a “high salary” is a priority for him, no matter what career he chooses.
He then asked his fellow Singaporean redditors, “Are there any jobs in singapore/overseas that pay a fresh graduate smwhere around 20k? Any industry is ok except bio (sorry i hate bio) and preferably not office jobs that mean I have to stare at a screen 24/7.”
“20k fresh grad job …never heard of it”
Singaporean redditors were quick to reply to his post, saying that it was nearly impossible for him to get a job that paid that much if he was just a fresh graduate.
One redditor said, “20k fresh grad job …never heard of it. Depending on industry 20k job is usually C suite level post (that’s like CEO ,CFO )
While another redditor commented, “Your dad is hyping up RI too much. The 20k a month dream depends on what you study in uni and to some extent, what Uni you go to. Even then, it takes a good amount of luck and skill and good decisions made in your adulthood to reach that goal.”
One redditor, meanwhile, also opened up a possibility and said, “If you work in a big foreign bank in their investment banking division or you work in a hedge fund/prop trading firm as a trader, it’s possible to earn $20k a month as a fresh grad.
“But the chances of you getting there is highly improbable. These firms do hire fresh grads, just a handful a year out of thousands of highly eligible candidates. If no fresh grads meet their criteria, they would just choose not to hire any at all.”
- They added, “In general, jobs that make a lot of money are all office jobs, so you are out of luck if you dislike that.”
