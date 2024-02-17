SINGAPORE: A young man recently posted on social media about how his father pressured him to get a high-paying job after graduating.



“I recently had a talk about my career with him…some way through the talk, he started talking abt salary and how I shld be making at least S$20k per month as a fresh graduate! His reasoning was I study in RI/RJC so I should be making a lot of money,” the young man wrote on r/SGexams on Saturday (Feb 17).

During this conversation, he also told his father that he doesn’t know what he wants to do with his life, but he did mention a few things, such as working in physics or piloting, which is something he’s interested in right now.

He also mentioned that a “high salary” is a priority for him, no matter what career he chooses.

He then asked his fellow Singaporean redditors, “Are there any jobs in singapore/overseas that pay a fresh graduate smwhere around 20k? Any industry is ok except bio (sorry i hate bio) and preferably not office jobs that mean I have to stare at a screen 24/7.”

“20k fresh grad job …never heard of it”

Singaporean redditors were quick to reply to his post, saying that it was nearly impossible for him to get a job that paid that much if he was just a fresh graduate.

One redditor said, “20k fresh grad job …never heard of it. Depending on industry 20k job is usually C suite level post (that’s like CEO ,CFO )

While another redditor commented, “Your dad is hyping up RI too much. The 20k a month dream depends on what you study in uni and to some extent, what Uni you go to. Even then, it takes a good amount of luck and skill and good decisions made in your adulthood to reach that goal.”

One redditor, meanwhile, also opened up a possibility and said, “If you work in a big foreign bank in their investment banking division or you work in a hedge fund/prop trading firm as a trader, it’s possible to earn $20k a month as a fresh grad.

“But the chances of you getting there is highly improbable. These firms do hire fresh grads, just a handful a year out of thousands of highly eligible candidates. If no fresh grads meet their criteria, they would just choose not to hire any at all.”

They added, “In general, jobs that make a lot of money are all office jobs, so you are out of luck if you dislike that.”

