SINGAPORE: A staff nurse who has been left emotionally and physically exhausted from her work recently asked for help on social media on how to go about switching jobs.

“Before anyone says that I might be feeling this way because I’m exhausted, I’ve been wanting to change jobs ever since I’ve joined just that I’m not sure what I want to do,” the staff nurse wrote on NUSWhispers on Wednesday (Feb 14).

In the post, the nurse also shared that recently, she’s only been dragging herself to work and that she’s been actively searching for jobs in the same industry. However, the problem lies with the salary. She said that since she does “shift work,” office hours jobs in clinics or nursing homes couldn’t match her current pay since they don’t offer “shift allowances.”

“I have certain financial responsibilities and can’t afford to take a job that pays less. I’m also not sure what I want to do in life that’s why I’ve stayed in nursing for so long,” the woman said, unsure of what to do.

“Your biggest issue isn’t your job, it is your life purpose.”

In the comments section, a few Singaporeans offered her wise advice, saying that she should think about what she wants to do with her life, or else she will fall into the same trap in her next job.

One individual said, “A new career switch means you have to start all over again….Since you have no experience, you have to take the pay cut. that’s how it is.

“But your biggest issue isn’t your job, it is your life purpose. You should think deeply abt these couple of questions: Who are you working for? What was your greatest achievement? What is your greatest gift? Which part of your job makes you happy?”

They added, “If you don’t work out your life purpose, you will forever get stuck, no matter where you go.”

An individual who’s been a nurse for 19 years also chimed in and shared his experience, “I am currently am taking courses and venturing into the beauty industry in the near future. My hopes is that i can spend more time with my kids after career switch. Like u i have financial commitments too. So do explore what other fields u can venture into which pays more that what u have now. Importantly u gotta have interest and be ready to step out of your comfort zone, dare to try new things.”

Another individual also suggested another option, commenting, “why not trying going overseas to work? My friend a retired nurse used to work in Dubai, Canada, etc. she saved alot of money when she came back to singapore to retire.”

A recent poll by business and job-networking platform LinkedIn found that 86% of Singaporean professionals, or more than four out of five, are thinking about shifting jobs this year.

This is 15% more than the number from the previous year, and the largest group of professionals in the nation who say they’re thinking about changing jobs is made up of the youngest professionals.

