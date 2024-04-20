Business

Linguistics, data science, architecture & IT: Singaporeans share what degrees they got and what careers they ended up in

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

April 20, 2024

SINGAPORE: Contrary to popular belief, people don’t always end up working in the field they studied in. Singaporeans shared the contrast between their degrees and the actual industries they are now working in after a Singaporean broached the topic on Reddit. From linguistics to data science and even architecture to IT, people shared the different turns their lives have made.

“Just curious how often people switch pathways,” a Singaporean online wrote on Reddit on Thursday (April 18). “Also, I have no idea what to pursue. Should I get a generic business degree just to be safe?” The post was titled, “What degree did you get and what career are you doing now?”

Many responded to the writer’s post, sharing their rather unconventional career shifts. One respondent, who identified themselves as a former producer, revealed their transition into governmental work. They highlighted the transferability of skills acquired in their previous role, emphasizing the parallels between production and project management within a high-pressure environment.

See also  Exhausted staff nurse seeks help on how to switch jobs

Another participant shared their journey from a Bachelor of Social Sciences in Sociology to a role in the aviation sector, citing a desire to break away from conventional office routines. “I got a pretty general degree because I had no idea what to do with my life,” they explained, underscoring the pivotal career switch made in their late 20s.

Among the anecdotes shared, one individual disclosed a transition from linguistics to data science, illustrating the dynamic nature of career trajectories in today’s job market. This sentiment was echoed by another contributor who emphasized the uncertainty inherent in charting one’s professional path. They advocated for a pragmatic approach, advising individuals to align their academic pursuits with industry demands or seek guidance from career coaches.

Reflecting on their personal experience, a Reddit user highlighted the evolving perception of certain fields, noting the resurgence of interest in computing despite its historical stigma. Despite facing academic challenges, they navigated into a relevant field, showcasing the cyclical nature of career trends.

See also  Singapore's Wealthiest Are The Most Unhappy In Asia With Their Current State Of Work-Life Balance—Survey

Read also: Marketing head unemployed for over 6 months despite sending hundreds of job applications

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

Related Post

Business

NUS, NTU launch nationwide initiative to boost Singapore start-ups

October 29, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business

Apple’s iPhone exports from India surge to nearly US$6B amid manufacturing shift away from China

October 29, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Nvidia briefly surpasses Apple as most valuable company before market close, hitting US$3.53T

October 26, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Business & Economy

Singapore’s digital economy thrives, representing 17.7% of GDP

October 31, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

SMU to offer up to 40% tuition fee discounts for master’s degree programmes in celebration of 25th anniversary

October 31, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Singapore unveils national anti-money laundering strategy to bolster financial integrity

October 31, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News In the Hood

Passenger complains about a man who takes off his shoes on the train, but netizens say, “If it doesn’t stink, it’s okay”

October 31, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.