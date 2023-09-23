Why my annual increment is half the pay of fresh graduates?

SINGAPORE: A local worker expressed his frustration about his annual increment being half the pay of fresh graduates in Singapore, even though he had over a year of experience in his current company.

u/kickfaking shared in r/askSingapore that he also thought if he graduated later or quit his job now and reapplied to another work, he might have a chance to get the same value of pay revision. “Does this make sense and does this also happen at your company?” he asked.

Other users commented on the said post to share their thoughts.

One user stated: “Nowadays it doesn’t pay to stay too long in a company. If you feel you are underpaid, just look for a new job. Work for the highest bidder only.”

Another user remarked: “Always remember. HR has to keep costs low and status quo.If current employees stay, or don’t bring up, they have no reason to give you more. But for new hires, regardless of seniority, HR will have to match market rate. This is also your sign, it’s always good to look out.”

According to a recent survey among 1,000 workers, 48.95% of Singaporeans plan to ask for a pay rise, while 47.25% seek a better-paying job. More so, the research revealed that 77.4% of the respondents need to cut their expenses if their employers don’t give them their desired pay increase.

34% of the respondents also answered that they are expecting a better salary through a promotion or a new job offer, while 25% don’t think any of these opportunities will happen to them.

In other news, a Singaporean worker in his 30s asked in another Reddit post if changing careers at a late age is okay.

“If you are getting decent pay in a good workplace but there is no growth opportunity, should you leave the job?” the user asked.

“Decision to leave is subjective depends on where you are in your career etc. im 30 this year and would want to advance to higher responsibilities and with that comes higher pay. However, leaving a company with decent working environment means risk of being in a sh**typlace but i guess thats the risk we have to take right?” the user added.

