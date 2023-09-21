‘Change jobs for growth?’ Man in his 30s asks

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean noticed one question had not been asked on a Subreddit page and proceeded to ask just that: If you are getting decent pay in a good workplace but there is no growth opportunity, should you leave the job?

u/FunctionalTitle posted in r/askSingapore: “You are working in your current company – environment and colleagues is great, good flexibility in working hours,etc. Pay is decent… Only con is that there is no further growth – e.g. promotion to senior position, etc. And the only way to grow further is to take on extra projects in addition to your job scope which you are already doing.”

The user then added: “Decision to leave is subjective depends on where you are in your career etc. im 30 this year and would want to advance to higher responsibilities and with that comes higher pay. However, leaving a company with decent working environment means risk of being in a sh**typlace but i guess thats the risk we have to take right?”

Other Reddit users commented on the post, expressing their opinions on the matter.

Some encouraged the user to take the risk.

One user stated: “Yes. I’m sure many have made that jump. I did it couple of times – sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t.”

Another user remarked: “Changing companies can make you more versatile and give you the exposure of different technologies, skills or methods that other companies are doing. But there is also a risk too. I have quit two companies during the probation period because I found out the company is really toxic or the manager is actually crazy. If you already have a family and you are tight on money, sometimes stability is better.”

One more user admitted that age is really a big factor in switching jobs.

“Age is a big factor. You are 30, so it is imperative that you take advantage of it and jump. I have friends who kept deferring and by their late 30s and early 40s, they have difficulty changing even if they mustered the courage to do so. They are either too old and expensive to be drawing fresh grad salary (for mid-career switch), or too expensive as a senior individual contributor to be attractive to potential employers… That being said, there is also a need to settle somewhere so that you can build your career.”

According to an article on Career Karma, it is not too late to make a career change at the age of 30. There is still time to plan for retirement and pursue a dream job. The article mentioned signs that tell people they need a career change such as lack of passion, constant demotivation, health or personal life impact, inadequate salary, and persistent thoughts of being on a different career path.

