‘Singaporeans will definitely get retrenched at least once’ — HR consultant and author of ‘Still Relevant in the Age of AI?’ says, ‘It’s only a matter of when’

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans will face retrenchment at least once in their careers as AI fundamentally restructures job hiring, says HR consultant Dr Nik Chong, author of “Still Relevant in the Age of AI?”

Dr Chong said Singaporeans are gradually accepting that, at least once in their careers, they will definitely be retrenched. It’s only a matter of when, how long it will last and how fast they bounce back. If they stay in the market long enough, they will get retrenched.

The idea that retrenchment will become a normal part of working life triggered strong emotional reactions among Singaporeans this week after the HR consultant and author shared the reality of the future of work. His comments, posted by The Financial Coconut on Instagram, also ignited a fiery debate over whether artificial intelligence (AI) will primarily support workers or begin replacing them.

Dr Chong’s remark was part of a discussion on how AI may transform career paths for professionals, managers, and technicians (PMETs), especially mid-career workers. The strongest reactions online came from Singaporeans pushing back on one point that experience and leadership can be replicated so easily.

“Managers and PMETs are prime [retrenchment] targets for cost reduction…”

Dr Chong argued, according to the post, that PMETs in their own right could become more exposed during cost-cutting exercises.

He said: “Managers and PMETs—especially those in their 40s and 50s—should be very concerned about retrenchment. They are prime targets for cost reduction. Why pay S$6,000 a month when a junior executive, equipped with AI, can replicate much of a manager’s work—analysis, recommendations, even decision support? Your experience and skills may, of course, be better, but it won’t stop some companies from making the switch.”

That statement became one of the most discussed parts of the post. Several commenters challenged the assumption that AI, combined with junior staff, can replace experienced managers.

One person commented that good managers do more than produce outcomes. They coordinate moving parts, take accountability when decisions fail and lead teams through uncertainty. Another added that AI tools still depend heavily on people with work experience and deep business understanding to get useful results.

Others, however, disagreed. One commenter argued that resistance to AI resembles earlier reactions to robotics and automation processes. The commenter explained that workers who adapt earlier may place themselves in a stronger position than those waiting for old structures to return.

Another took a more practical view and said the best defence against job displacement is ongoing skills development and staying employable.

“Many companies aren’t retrenching because it’s a cost-cutting move, not a survival one…”

Dr Chong also suggested that retrenchment is no longer tied only to weak business performance. “Many companies aren’t retrenching because they’re failing—they’re doing it because they can. Profits may be better than ever, but with AI, fewer people are needed to do the same work. It’s a cost-cutting move, not a survival one.”

He added: “I think the truth is that there will be fewer jobs created, and I believe it probably will get worse towards the end of the year as more companies pivot to AI solutions.”

Dr Chong also pointed to people he knows who have remained unemployed for years and said long-term unemployment is increasing.

Concerns such as this land at a sensitive moment in Singapore’s workforce conversation, where AI adoption is placed alongside productivity and new opportunities, but increasingly also alongside job security.

Work experience does matter, but so does learning new tools

Predictions about AI replacing jobs tend to split people into two camps: those expecting disruption and those defending human value. Reality usually sits somewhere in the middle.

Technology changes jobs faster than titles disappear. Work experience does matter, but so does learning new tools. The safer move is probably not assuming either that AI will replace everyone or that work experience alone guarantees protection.