Fashion trends that will dominate the industry in 2021

Fashion always takes us to new and exciting spaces, and this year, experts predict three key concepts that will be driving the industry in 2021—Gamescape, Homespun and Transform.

Throughout the years, fashion has taken inspiration from every part of of our lives—from history, politics and pop culture, just to name a few. Last year was quite the pivotal one, and this year is equally critical. Alongside many changes in the world, fashion is adapting to the new normal brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Herworld.com first reported, senior womenswear strategist Laura Yiannakou of London-based trend forecasting company World Global Style Network (WGSN) noted that 2020 has changed fashion’s future, allowing it to readjust its focus primarily to answer customers’ specific needs.