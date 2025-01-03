CORRECTION NOTICE: An earlier post (dated 12 Dec 2024, that has since been deleted) communicated false statements of fact.

For the correct facts, Visit
Home News

Family, including elderly mum in wheelchair, gets outraged after getting locked at Changi Airport T4 aerobridge for 30 mins

ByAnna Maria Romero

January 3, 2025

SINGAPORE: A family took to social media to express their outrage after they got stuck at the aerobridge at Changi Airport Terminal 4 for half an hour after they got off their Cathay Pacific flight.

On Monday (Dec 30), Michele Yap posted a video of the incident on her social media pages, which was later widely shared, including on the Singapore Incidents FB and Instagram accounts.

“My mother in wheelchair locked inside Changi T4 gate for 30 mins after we disembarked from CX657 tonight!!!,” wrote Ms Yap in an inscription on her video.

The video shows several women behind closed glass doors, accompanied by an airport staff who was trying to reach the Airport Police on her mobile. Unfortunately, she received a message that said the police were at the moment receiving a high volume of calls.

At the end of the 33-second video, a woman attempts to open the doors but is unable to as they are locked.

See also  Travellers at Singapore's Changi Airport can now breeze through immigration in just 10 seconds!

<

In the caption, Ms Yap wrote “SHAME ON YOU,” tagging both Cathay Pacific and Changi Airport, holding them responsible for not having checked that not all of the passengers had disembarked before the gates were locked. Ms Yap said that her mum, 81, had been traumatized by the incident and that they could not reach the airport police. She added in comments to her post that her mother, who was already tired from their flight, grew anxious and panicky.

When they called for medical services, they were told that it was not an emergency. She also added that it took “the frantic SAS staff” half an hour to reach her superior so they could be let out of the area.

“UNBELIEVABLE oversight and lack of proper protocol!” she wrote, advising travellers to “beware” that this could happen.

In the comments to her video, Ms Yap also posted a photo of emergency numbers posted by G18 Door 5, which she had presumably attempted to reach. She wrote that there was no point in posting a list of emergency numbers when none could be reached.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michele Yap (@michele9966)

FB screengrab/ Michele Yap

She also sounded surprised that while the airport staffer had returned to attend to them, she was unable to open the door and had to call for help.

See also  SATS to upgrade airport lounges at T1 and T2, on the heels of new premier lounge at T3

A commenter on her post urged Ms Yap to report the incident to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) or Changi Airport Service so the incident doesn’t happen again. Another said that the Cisco Auxiliary Police, who are in charge of looking after passengers in wheelchairs, should also be informed of the incident.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Ms Yap for further comments or updates. /TISG

Read also: Changi Airport Group to welcome Lim Ming Yan as the new chairman in April 2025

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Home News

S$300 CDC vouchers for 2025: Claim now and spend at supermarkets, hawkers, and heartland merchants

January 3, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Home News

Police arrest foreigner selling tissues and begging outside temple at Bugis

January 3, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Singapore organisations report higher satisfaction and growing optimism for 2025, but attractiveness as a global talent hub drops to 41%

January 3, 2025 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Relationships

Poster warning SG women to steer clear of ‘French divorcé’ put up in different washrooms

January 3, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Family, including elderly mum in wheelchair, gets outraged after getting locked at Changi Airport T4 aerobridge for 30 mins

January 3, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

S$300 CDC vouchers for 2025: Claim now and spend at supermarkets, hawkers, and heartland merchants

January 3, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Home News

Police arrest foreigner selling tissues and begging outside temple at Bugis

January 3, 2025 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.