SINGAPORE: In April 2025, Changi Airport Group (CAG) will welcome a new chairman. The Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced on Friday, Dec 27, that Mr Lim Ming Yang will first serve as deputy chairman from Jan 1, 2025, before succeeding Mr Tan Gee Paw on April 1, 2025.

Mr Tan joined CAG’s board in May 2017 and became chairman in October 2020. MOF states he will remain a board director to ensure a smooth transition.

MOF highlighted Mr Tan’s key role in leading CAG through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic while keeping Changi Airport focused on its position as a global aviation hub.

During his leadership, CAG advanced its innovation and infrastructure, staying financially stable and coming out stronger after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notable projects under Mr Tan’s tenure included the Terminal 2 upgrade, which increased capacity to 90 million passengers a year, and the use of robotics and automation to improve operations and optimise manpower.

Mr Lim is currently chairman of the Singapore Business Federation and The Esplanade. He serves on the boards of Enterprise Singapore, Sembcorp Industries Limited, DLF Cyber City Developers Limited, and China Vanke.

He is also Singapore’s non-resident High Commissioner to Mauritius.

Mr Lim previously held roles as chairman of Workforce Singapore and director of the Housing and Development Board. He was president and group CEO of CapitaLand Limited (2013 to 2018), CEO of The Ascott Limited (2009 to 2012), and CapitaLand China (2000 to 2009).

MOF said his experience in large-scale project development and strong leadership will support CAG’s next growth phase, including constructing Terminal 5.

The ministry thanked Mr Tan for his work as CAG chairman and his continued support as a board director. It also welcomed Mr Lim as the new chairman.

MOF said Changi Airport is on track for full recovery by 2025, with passenger traffic returning to pre-pandemic levels in recent months. The airport now connects to around 160 cities through more than 100 airlines. /TISG

Read also: Singapore’s Changi Airport named world’s best airport again in 2024

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)