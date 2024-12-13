;
Singapore’s Changi Airport named world’s best airport again in 2024

December 13, 2024
Jewel Changi Aiport

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Changi Airport has once again been named the world’s best airport, according to the 2024 Airline Ratings Readers’ Choice Awards. Known for its outstanding service, unique features, and modern facilities, Changi continues to impress travellers from around the world.

The airport’s recent recognition highlights its impressive architecture and its focus on providing a smooth and enjoyable experience for the millions of passengers who travel through it each month. One of the airport’s most famous attractions is the Jewel complex, home to the Rain Vortex, the world’s tallest indoor waterfall.

Changi has over 60 million passengers passing through every year. Yahoo News reported that one traveller praised the airport, noting how it is “unmatched.” “Every category – from customer service to facilities, convenience, security, and efficiency – is unmatched,” he said.

Hamad International Airport in Qatar placed second for its elegant design and excellent facilities. The airport is home to numerous high-end shops, dining options, and beautiful indoor gardens, earning praise from travellers for its luxurious experience.

See also  T2 to fully reopen months ahead of schedule as Changi passenger traffic hits over 80% of pre-COVID levels: S Iswaran

One passenger praised the airport’s “world-class shopping” and “excellent dining options”.

Tampa International Airport and Vancouver International Airport both took the third spot. Tampa was favoured for its quick security and simplicity, while Vancouver impressed travellers with its Indigenous heritage design, which creates a calming and inviting atmosphere. /TISG

Read also: Singapore’s Pan Pacific Orchard is named one of the world’s most beautiful hotels, NTU’s Gaia is named the world’s most beautiful campus

Featured image by Depositphotos 

