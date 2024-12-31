SINGAPORE: The FairPrice Group announced on Monday (Dec 30) an early kick-off to Singapore’s 60th birthday in 2025. It will be doubling its 3 per cent discount for CHAS Blue and Orange cardholders on Thursdays and Fridays for the first 60 days of the new year.

This initiative is being funded by FairPrice Foundation (FPF). It is the Group’s way of saying a “thank you” to Singaporeans for helping to raise over $1.6 million for families in need through FairPrice Group’s donation drive, A Full Plate, the largest in Singapore so far.

The drive took place from October to November this year.

For Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) Blue and Orange cardholders, discounts will be raised to 6 per cent across all FairPrice stores and Unity outlets for the first two months of 2025.

The discounts are valid for up to S$200 per transaction per day.

The total gross household monthly income per family member living together for CHAS Orange cardholders is between S$1,501 and S$2,300. FairPrice Group is the first Singapore retailer to offer a discount scheme to Orange cardholders.

To avail of the discount schemes, eligible customers must present their physical or digital (through the Singpass app) membership cards (PG, MG, CHAS Blue or Orange card) to cashiers upon checking out their purchases.

If they use self-checkout counters, customers must select the relevant discount option to apply to their purchases.

The Group CEO of FairPrice Group, Vipul Chawla, noted that with food and groceries making up more than one-fifth of the household monthly budget of the average Singaporean household, FairPrice Group “believes that more can be done for lower income groups who are probably spending an even higher percentage.”

He added that the six per cent discount initiative for CHAS Blue and Orange cardholders is just the start of FairPrice Group’s plans for a year-long birthday celebration marking Singapore’s diamond jubilee.

“As a household brand that has grown with the economic success of the nation, we are committed to giving back in authentic ways to build a stronger Singapore, making every day a little better for those we serve,” he said.

FairPrice Group announced earlier in December that it would renew the daily discount schemes for Seniors, Pioneer and Merdeka Generation individuals, and CHAS Blue and Orange cardholders through the end of next year.

A Full Plate

The money raised through FairPrice Group’s donation drive will benefit 600,000 beneficiaries of 10 charity partners in Singapore with fresh groceries and hot meals, the Group said in a Dec 30 media release.

“The donation drive rallied Singaporeans together in support of the vulnerable, with contributions coming in from the community across FPG’s 570 touchpoints from FairPrice stores, Unity Pharmacies, Cheers and Kopitiam outlets, to the FPG app and online at FairPrice,” FPG said.

