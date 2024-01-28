SINGAPORE: A new kid on the block, Ez Munch, is offering residents of Tampines Greenridges the chance to get food delivered to their homes without any markups—a recent post advertised some benefits of availing of their services.

Under “Our unique selling points,” they wrote: “In-store prices (0% Markup from physical store’s menu), low delivery fee ($2.80), multi-store order under 1 delivery fee, no minimum order value, (and) third party merchant order.”

How to order?

“You can order self-pickup from their respective ordering platforms,” the post explained. “After ordering self-pickup, tell us your order number and we can collect your order and send it to you! This way, you can earn points and rewards for placing self-pickup orders in the Third Party Merchant’s own app too!”

Ez Munch’s operational schedule is on weekends, from 11am to 8:15pm. They are set to launch on Saturday (Jan 27).

“If the response is good, we will be expanding to weekday dinner timing as well as to the whole of Tampines and beyond!” the post added.

This new venture gives Singaporeans in the Tampines area an additional option when ordering food for delivery while the new kid on the block challenges the prices of mainstream food delivery platforms in Singapore, offering customers a zero per cent markup and a mere S$2.80 delivery fee.

With prices increasing left and right, whether food or delivery fees, Singaporeans are on high alert for ways to save money.

Food delivery services: An “essential part of daily life” for Singaporeans

In recent news, the results of a survey conducted by Censuswide in November 2023 after being commissioned by Deliveroo showed that 68 per cent of the 1,000 Singaporean respondents consider food delivery as part of their day-to-day routine.

Furthermore, it was also found that Singaporeans now see food delivery services as an “essential part of daily life.”

