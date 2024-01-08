SINGAPORE: The role of food delivery services in Singaporeans’ daily lives has evolved beyond mere convenience for ready-to-eat meals, according to a recent survey commissioned by Deliveroo and conducted by Censuswide in November, which gathered insights from 1,000 Singaporeans.

The survey reveals that 68% of respondents now consider food delivery a part of their daily routine, with an impressive “80% expecting to use food delivery more in the next 12 months.” Beyond the growing demand, food delivery services are now considered an “essential part of daily life” among Singaporeans.

Food delivery platforms: An “essential” in daily life

Nearly 9 in 10 respondents (87%) agree they make more of their spare time thanks to delivery platforms.

Two main reasons cited for using food delivery services include having no time to prepare meals (58%) and not wanting to cook altogether (58%).

Looking ahead, 62% of consumers expect to increase their spending on food delivery in the next 12 months.

Average monthly spending on food delivery services has risen to S$118, up from S$108 in 2022. Notably, individuals aged 46-55 are the highest spenders, with an average S$169 monthly.

Food delivery provides customisable and healthy choices

Customers are willing to spend more on certain dishes, with 38% expressing a willingness to pay extra for healthier food and 35% for customisable food orders.

This aligns with the latest Deliveroo 100 report, showcasing the top five dishes of 2023 in Singapore, reflecting a growing preference for personalized and healthy options.

Supplementary to food delivery services, self-pick-ups have gained popularity, with 55% of respondents planning to increase their use of these services on food delivery apps in the next 12 months.

Additionally, 54% consider self-pick-up services when they are already heading out and will pass by the area, and 49% say it helps them save time on queues, optimising their time.

Food delivery platforms now go beyond just food

The demand for other offerings on delivery apps is on the rise, indicating a shift in the role of food delivery services.

Grocery delivery services have become a time-saving alternative for 49% of respondents who prefer getting groceries delivered over going to the supermarket.

Gift shopping (flowers, hampers, balloons, etc.) has also found a convenient avenue through food delivery services, with 55% of respondents preferring on-demand delivery for gifts, citing convenience (47%) and urgency (43%) as key factors. Over half (53%) want to order non-food supplies via food delivery platforms.

“Dishing Out Goodness” through delivery platforms

9 in 10 respondents (88%) support in-app features that allow customers to make charitable contributions through delivery platforms. This reflects a growing awareness and acceptance of platforms’ efforts to integrate philanthropy into their services.

Similarly, 89% of respondents support in-app features that allow customers to tip riders, contributing to the positive trend of local tipping culture.

Deliveroo’s data also shows that the local tipping culture has increased, too, with an increase of 10% in orders with rider tips last year compared to 2022.

Jason Parke, General Manager at Deliveroo Singapore, acknowledges the evolving role of food delivery services, stating, “The latest survey results reinforce how the role of food delivery services in Singaporeans’ day-to-day lives have further evolved in today’s landscape.

Going beyond ready-to-eat meals, we see how customers are increasingly turning to food delivery platforms for other goods and services that add value to various aspects of their lives. As such, Deliveroo stays committed in bringing the neighbourhood to the doorsteps of consumers, transforming the way they shop and eat.”

As food delivery platforms continue to expand their offerings and integrate charitable initiatives, it is clear that they have become more than just a means of getting daily ready-to-eat meals—they are now an essential and versatile part of Singaporeans’ daily lives. /TISG