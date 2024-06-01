;
Food

Netizens astounded at Singaporeans who lined up for In-N-Out burgers as early as 3:30am

ByAnna Maria Romero

June 1, 2024

SINGAPORE: It’s a well-known fact that Singaporeans love a good queue. Their patience to wait in line has become legendary, except maybe when wanting to get into JB, but that’s another story.

However, when noted US fast-food chain In-N-Out Burger opened a one-day pop-up store at Columbus Coffee Company in Upper Thomson on Friday (May 31), and some eager beavers got a head start and showed up to queue at 3:30am, nearly six and a half hours before the store was scheduled to open, some wondered if a new record for voluntary queueing had been set.

By 8:55am, when the store did open an hour early, the queue already had 300 people, The Straits Times reported.

ST added that the 500 burgers the store had on hand were all gone even before the pop-up was officially set to open its doors (it was supposed to have been operating from 10 am to 4 pm).

The two people who lined up at 3:30am actually decided to just stay up all night instead of having to wake up very early.

See also  S'porean asks 'do some tourists genuinely not understand the concept of queuing or they're just self-centred & kiasu?'

“Is this a record for burgers?” asked the Singapore Matters Facebook page, which shared a screenshot of the ST piece. “Wow, Singaporeans will queue this early for burgers!” it added.

To this, a commenter jokingly replied that he was disappointed that Singaporeans were becoming slackers, as he had expected they’d start lining up at 6pm the night before.

“Seriously these people need to get A LIFE!,” another wrote, while “Singaporeans will ‘Q’ for anything,” a netizen chimed in.

Another wondered if the people who joined the queue go to work.

Are the burgers that good though? The fast-food chain gets an average 3.9 out of 5 stars on Yelp from a whopping 113,100 reviews. So the answer is, maybe? This is the chain’s fourth time in Singapore, and chances are they’ll be back, so more people will be able to see for themselves.

By the way, people who were disappointed at missing out on In-N-Out burgers may have better luck as Chick-fil-A, also a well-known American fast-food brand, is set to open a pop-up for three days from June 26 to 28 at Esplanade Mall.

See also  Man queues for 45 minutes to buy 24 boxes of chicken rice during special $1.50 offer

Not only will diners be able to sample what some say is the US’ best-tasting fried chicken but they’ll also be donating to a good cause when they do so.

Each meal will be selling for S$10, with 100 per cent of proceeds going to Community Chest, the philanthropy and engagement arm of the National Council of Social Service (NCSS). /TISG

Read also: Hundreds of foreigners queue overnight in Singapore for iPhone 15 release

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Featured News Food

Hawker, who pays only $1 rent for his food stall and opens only 2 hours on weekends, wins praise from Singaporeans

December 10, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Food

“50 cents a lot of money.” Netizens respond to paying more for extra sauce at McDonald’s

December 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Food

Thailand’s Hungry Hub partners with STB to offer value-for-money dining experiences in Singapore.

December 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Business

Singapore brands looking to reach more Chinese shoppers should tap into Xiaohongshu, Tmall Global, and JD Worldwide—analysts

December 12, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Technology

Singapore sees 240% surge in GenAI course enrollments as employers demand tech-savvy talent

December 12, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

Shared office space demand hits five-year low, leaving operators scrambling for new growth strategies

December 12, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Health

Study suggests better sleep for preschoolers could alleviate emotional and behavioral issues in primary school

December 12, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.