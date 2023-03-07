Woman asks Deliveroo customer service if he expects her to eat moldy food after receiving spoilt chicken in her salad

Facebook user Jess Ashley Yeow wrote on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Monday morning (Mar 6) that “Deliveroo is ridiculous and definitely the worst ever food delivery app” after she said the company would not process a refund despite her reaching out to the customer service over live chat immediately.

SINGAPORE: A woman could not contain her astonishment after receiving moldy chicken in the salad she ordered but the food delivery company told her it was unable to offer her a refund.

“Deliveroo customer service asked me for the photo of it together with the receipt, I did so and took accordingly yet they replied me that they are unable to refund me.

The whole salad needs to be thrown away since it’s mouldy. Who would dare eat?”

Ms Yeow posted photos of the chicken in her order, which had been bought from Green Monster – Katong and appeared to have dark spots and looked less than fresh.

“The mould also do not look like it’s possible to form in 1 day meaning the chicken is either stored wrongly, many days old or something is seriously wrong with the outlet serving. Yet Deliveroo refuse to reach out to the seller and refused to refund at all,” she added.

Ms Yeow also wrote of another time when the food delivery service had left out an order, leaving one of her colleagues without food, but refused to refund at that time as well.

“Even if u give discount and free delivery, I am definitely never ordering from Deliveroo ever again. This is a health and hygiene risk. I don’t understand how the customer service can’t see it.

The existence of the customer support team is clearly redundant, even AI would have done better than this.

Order and use Deliveroo at your own risk,” she added.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Ms Yeow and Deliveroo for comment.

/TISG