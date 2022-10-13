Deliveroo Singapore’s in-app donation feature aims to raise $90,000 to help ‘Food from the Heart’s Community Shops’

- Advertisement -

Deliveroo Singapore, a food delivery service in Singapore that partners with the best restaurants in the business to bring food to people’s doorstep, recently launched a new in-app feature that allows their customers to give to the Food from the Heart (FFTH), a charity organization.

Customers are now offered an option to round up their bills and donate to FFTH once they checkout their food orders. All proceeds will go to FFTH’s Community Shops – the charity’s initiative to support needy families.

Aside from rounding up their bills, customers can continue giving monetary donations through Deliveroo’s Full Life menu page.

A total amount of $90,000 is the goal aimed to be raised in six months’ time. These donations will benefit more than 2,200 families and individuals who need food security support.

Furthermore, this initiative is related to Deliveroo’s Full Life community-focused campaign, which assists the communities where Deliveroo operates through the company’s network of drivers, restaurants, and grocers.

“One of our sustainability missions at Deliveroo is ‘Zero Hunger’. As a socially responsible company, we are constantly looking for ways that the company and our customers can support those in need. Our new in-app round-up donation feature will enable our customers to easily lend a hand to support families who have been hard hit by the rising prices of basic food items,” Mr Jason Parke, the General Manager of Deliveroo Singapore, said.

Moreover, the Food from the Heart Community Shops has a shop-for-free mini-mart concept wherein beneficiaries may acquire 12 food items each month, at a time they most need these.

Selections of food items vary from local produce; canned food, bread spreads and cooking staples like rice, noodles, oil, and condiments. Less food waste is also assured since the beneficiaries are likely in need of the food items.

Currently, FFTH has four Community Shops located at Mountbatten, Lengkok Bahru, Boon Lay and Punggol.

“I look forward to my weekly trips to the Community Shop because of the wide range of nutritious ingredients, such as brown rice and fresh milk. I’m grateful to be able to choose these items for my home-cooked meals. They cost a lot more to buy at the supermarkets,” said Mr Yeo, a beneficiary from the Mountbatten FFTH Community Shop.

This announcement is timely and relevant to World Food Day on October 16, 2022, which promotes awareness and action for people who suffer food insecurity because of the increasing demands of living.

“We’re happy to collaborate with Deliveroo again to encourage Singaporeans to give back to the community. Despite Singapore’s reputation as a food paradise, food insecurity remains a real issue in our country. This is truly a modern form of giving; we thank all Singaporeans who choose to round up their bill and donate to FFTH. Every little bit goes a long way, and every cent counts,” said Mr Robin C. Lee, the CEO of FFTH.

Deliveroo and FFTH have been collaborating since 2020, with initiatives focusing on battling food insecurity among families and children. Their previous collaborations include:

1) The opportunity for Deliveroo customers to feed the less fortunate with local fresh farm produce,

2) Deliveroo donated $10,000 to FFTH’s Project Belanja! programme to support hawker culture,

3) Deliveroo Singapore delivered essential food packs to more than 100 underprivileged families under FFTH, and,



4) The Clean Plate Campaign, where customers participated in a social media challenge to fight towards zero food waste.

“Our past collaborations with FFTH have proven successful… We are honored to be working with them again and hope to count on our customers’ continued support to raise $90,000 in six months to make a difference in the lives of the beneficiaries,” said Mr Jason Parke.

