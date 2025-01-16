SINGAPORE: A growing body of research highlights the significant risks associated with chronic sleep deprivation, showing that lack of sleep not only disrupts daily life but also contributes to the development of chronic diseases. This problem is particularly pronounced in individuals with higher body weight, experts warn.

The good news is that losing as little as one to five kilograms could improve sleep quality and, in turn, help reduce the risk of developing serious health conditions.

71-year-old Mr Chen (transliterated from Mandarin) shared his personal experience with sleep issues in an interview with Channel 8. He regularly visits Chinatown Plaza after his morning exercise and breakfast, but he struggles with a sleep pattern that sees him resting for only three to four hours per night.

He revealed that he finds it very difficult to get back to sleep once he is woken up. Despite taking medication for mild high blood pressure, his short sleep duration is affecting his overall well-being.

Studies have shown a direct correlation between limited sleep and an increased risk of several chronic diseases. Individuals who sleep less than six hours a night face a 26.7% higher risk of developing high blood pressure, a 15.2% higher risk of high blood lipids, and a 19.1% higher risk of diabetes. Furthermore, these individuals are twice as likely to experience chronic pain compared to those who get adequate rest.

Dr Ng Chew Lip, a senior consultant and clinical director at Ng Teng Fong Hospital, explained the dangers of poor sleep in an interview with Channel 8. He pointed out that when individuals have trouble sleeping, it puts their body in a heightened state of stress. Dr Ng noted that in these cases the brain and heart are deprived of oxygen, and the cardiovascular system faces prolonged strain, which can significantly damage these vital organ.

One key factor exacerbating sleep problems is obesity. Dr Ng said that at around the neck, particularly in individuals with obesity, narrows the trachea. When lying down, muscles and soft tissues, including fat, relax, causing them to collapse backward and block the airway, leading to sleep apnea.

Losing weight can help alleviate these issues, doctors say. Even a modest weight loss of one to five kilograms can improve sleep apnea and enhance overall sleep quality, ultimately reducing the risk of associated health problems.

As the link between sleep deprivation and chronic health conditions becomes clearer, experts urge individuals, particularly those struggling with obesity, to prioritize improving their sleep as a proactive step towards better health.