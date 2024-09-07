As reported by Soompi, EXO’s Baekhyun achieved a remarkable feat with his latest solo release, breaking his first-week sales record in just one day.

On Sept 6 at 6 pm KST, Baekhyun made a comeback with his new solo mini album, “Hello, World.”

It was his first release since starting his own agency. “Hello, World” broke Baekhyun’s previous record of 868,840 first-week sales set by his 2021 mini album “Bambi” with an amazing 893,214 copies sold on its first day, according to Hanteo Chart.

With several days remaining in its debut week, there is keen anticipation to see how much higher Baekhyun’s personal sales record will climb by the end of Sept 12.

International attention

The album’s release quickly garnered international attention, with “Hello, World” and its title track, “Pineapple Slice,” soaring to the top of iTunes charts worldwide.

At least 33 regions, including Argentina, Bahrain, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Fiji, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Latvia, Malaysia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Oman, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the Philippines, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, and Vietnam, had “Hello, World” at the top of the iTunes Top Albums chart by the morning of Sept 7 KST.

At least 24 regions, including Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Fiji, Ghana, Honduras, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Nicaragua, Oman, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Ukraine, Venezuela, and Vietnam, simultaneously saw “Pineapple Slice” take the top spot on the iTunes Top Songs charts.

Over at the YouTube video for “Hello, World”, a commenter said, “Baekhyun is allergic to bad music; I CAN’T WAIT”

Another commented, “I like that he continues to experiment with different concepts in every album. And he knows how to use his voice well with these styles. He’s such a great artist !”

Yet another one commented, “Baekhyun always top tier musician in kpop industry”

Impressive achievement

Congratulations to Baekhyun on this impressive achievement!

Baekhyun, a South Korean singer, songwriter, and actor, is widely recognized as one of the main vocalists of the popular boy group EXO. His powerful and distinctive voice has captivated fans worldwide, earning him the nickname “Angel Voice.”

Baekhyun is a core member of EXO, a South Korean-Chinese boy group known for their synchronized dance moves and captivating music. His vocal range and control are exceptional, making him a standout in the K-pop industry.