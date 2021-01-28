Everyone should take the vaccine as soon as possible, say senior couple after vaccination

- Advertisement -

Singapore – On Wednesday (Jan 27), seniors in Ang Mo Kio began receiving the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine under a pilot scheme. A couple from the first batch urged others to get vaccinated as well “so that we can all be safe.”

Mr Goh Chin Heng, 75, and his wife Madam Tan Choon Kiat, 71, were a part of the pilot scheme that offered Covid-19 vaccinations for seniors in Ang Mo Kio and Tanjong Pagar. They received the first jab at Ang Mo Kio Polyclinic, reported straitstimes.com.

The couple highlighted that they never had any doubts about getting vaccinated, especially after learning of the benefits of the vaccine from following the news.

“It’s not just us – everyone should take the vaccine as soon as possible so that we can all be safe,” said Mdm Tan in Mandarin to The Straits Times.

They were both pleased with the vaccination process, noting it was smooth from start to finish. Prior to vaccination day, a volunteer from the Ministry of Health (MOH) visited their home to help them book their appointments and answer questions they might have.

Mr Goh shared, “The volunteer was very polite, the nurses at the polyclinic were polite, and the polyclinic was very orderly. When it was my turn, I didn’t even feel the needle when the nurse gave me the jab.”

As part of precautionary measures in case of any adverse reactions, the couple stayed at the polyclinic for 30 minutes under observation.

Mr Goh and Mdm Tan, both with a history of medical conditions, did not experience any side effects throughout the day.

“Our children were slightly worried at first, but after hearing that we were okay, they were relieved,” Mr Goh shared. “The vaccine is like an insurance for when we have to go out, but we must still continue to take care of ourselves and wear our masks.”

The pilots at Ang Mo Kio and Tanjong Pagar will help MOH polish operational processes before moving forward with a nationwide vaccination initiative.

The Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination announced on Dec 27, 2020, that the schedule for vaccinations for the elderly is from Feb 2021.

“Where vaccine supply is limited, the Expert Committee recommends starting vaccinations of persons aged 70 years and above, followed by persons aged 60 to 69 years,” said MOH.

