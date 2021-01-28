Home News Singapore launches new self-driving bus trial

Singapore launches new self-driving bus trial

Orderly and high-tech, the Asian city-state has become a testbed for self-driving vehicles and has developed home-grown technology while inviting foreign companies to trial their own.

An employee (2nd R) checks the commuter application booking on a passenger's mobile phone before boarding an on-demand autonomous bus developed by ST Engineering at the start of a trial run from Singapore Science Park 2 to Haw Par Villa MRT station in Singapore on January 26, 2021. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)

Author

AFP

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore has moved a step closer to a driverless public transport network with the launch of a new trial of self-driving buses.

Orderly and high-tech, the Asian city-state has become a testbed for self-driving vehicles and has developed home-grown technology while inviting foreign companies to trial their own.

In a three-month trial launched this week, passengers can book a bus ride through an app that takes them around Singapore’s Science Park, a high-tech business hub, during off-peak hours.

The charge is just Sg$0.20 ($0.15).

- Advertisement -

It is not the first self-driving bus trial in the city but is the first to charge a fee.

Singapore’s first trial of self-driving buses came in 2015, while a trial of driverless road sweepers was launched earlier this year.

Despite the technology on the buses, a driver is still at the wheel to take control if necessary and must drive the bus manually along part of the route.

Khor Jing Qian, a 23-year-old student who took the bus to attend a scholarship interview on Wednesday, said the journey, which took about 10 minutes, was “convenient and easy”.

“It was unnatural to see the bus driver not driving, but I’ve heard of these kinds of technologies, I’ve seen them before, so I think this is quite an innovative thing and definitely the way forward,” he told AFP.

The shuttles are also operating in another area of the city on a fixed schedule as part of the same trial, according to a statement from the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

cla/axn

© Agence France-Presse

/AFP

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Couple fined S$7,000 for trespassing and building on state land

Singapore — An architect and his wife have been prosecuted for trespassing and  building on state land. Tan Teck Siong and Cheah Mee Poh were fined a total of S$7,000 for building the main gate, driveway, walls, a fence and a part...
View Post
Featured News

Thankful guest who served SHN sends Red Bull drinks to staff at 23 hotels

Singapore—When they receive good service, people write thank you notes, or leave good reviews. But one woman, who works for energy drink company Red Bull, was so thankful for the excellent service she got while serving a Stay-Home Notice (SHN) at a...
View Post
Featured News

Mother of NSF complains that it is “damn ridiculous” that her son took so long to book out

The mother of an NSF took to social media complaining that her son took too long to book out of camp. In a post on Saturday (Jan 23) on the Facebook page Complaint Singapore, the woman wrote that she found it “damn...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore