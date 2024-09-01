SINGAPORE: An employer shared on social media that her helper only works hard when she (the employer) is present but slacks off and avoids tasks when left alone with her elderly mum.

“My helper pretends to work hard when we are around, offers to carry groceries and helps my elderly mum when we go to the supermarket. But she behaves differently when she is out alone with my mum,” the employer wrote on the Facebook ‘MDW in Singapore’ group on Tuesday (Aug 27).

“She asks my mum to carry the heavy stuff and wants to only carry the lightweight ones. Probably because my mum has been too friendly with her all along and she takes advantage of her now,” the employer added.

Moreover, when she left her children with the helper and asked her to watch them at her mum’s house, her helper ignored her duties and took a nap on the sofa. “I saw her lying there myself when I got there,” she said.

In light of these incidents, the employer turned to the online community for advice, questioning whether she should continue employing the helper.

She asked, “Is this kind of behavior acceptable? Should I consider keeping her? Just to clarify, she is my helper, not my mum’s, and my mum does not live with me.”

“You need more information before getting rid of helper.”

In the comments section, some netizens were sceptical about the claim that the helper was putting on a show.

One netizen stressed the need for a thorough investigation before jumping to conclusions, noting that elderly individuals sometimes provide their own version of events that may not fully reflect the reality of the situation.

Another netizen echoed this view, suggesting that hearing both sides of the story would be wise. She wrote:

“That’s your mum’s story about your helper. Then how about your helper story? Better discuss it with your helper and with your mum in front of you. Then let us know who is the real victim.”

A third netizen asked, “Has your mum said to you in the past or present that she doesn’t like the helper but you want to keep her leading your mum to make up stories? Only way to find out the truth is perhaps further discussions with your mum.

Ask her point blank, ‘Mum, do you prefer we get another helper?’ If yes, ask for the reasons why. I’m not for taking sides with either helper or mum but you need more information before getting rid of helper.”

Still, others offered a different advice, urging her to take her mum’s side and consider terminating the helper’s employment. One netizen said, “If you caught her doing that, maam/sir, better return her to the agency; don’t allow anyone to disrespect your parent.”

Another expressed, “I won’t tolerate anyone who doesn’t respect my loved ones. Off she goes…balek her kampong.”

