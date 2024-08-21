SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper from Indonesia has been fined $1,000 for causing a disturbance and engaging in a fight with four other helpers near Paya Lebar MRT station. The incident, which occurred on May 19, led to charges against all five individuals involved.

According to court documents, 46-year-old Sriani and another helper, 35-year-old Maesorah, were friends, while the other three women, Sulastri, 44, Nita Widia Rahayu, 34, and Siti Rukayah Kusni, 47, were also acquaintances. All five worked for different families.

The altercation occurred at 15 Paya Lebar Road around 2 pm, following an online conflict between Sriani and Sulastri. The dispute reportedly escalated after Sriani posted a TikTok video mocking Sulastri, leading to the physical clash.

In court, Sriani pleaded guilty to one count of causing a disturbance and fighting.

Those found guilty of such offences can face up to one year in prison, a fine of up to $5,000, or both. Further legal proceedings are expected as the charges against the remaining four helpers are addressed. /TISG