Employer delays taking maid to doctor after dog mauls her for the second time; employer strong-arms helper into paying for her own transfer

Singapore — After her employers delayed taking her to a doctor for two days even though she was bitten by their dog, domestic helper Puii reached out to her cousin for help.

Sinta, the cousin of 24-year-old Puii, wrote in a Facebook post on popular page Complaint Singapore about the entire ordeal asking others for help as she was unable to get in touch with the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

On May 22, Puii was badly bitten by her employer’s dog. According to graphic videos shared by Sinta, Puii’s hand was bleeding profusely. Sinta wrote that she was upset as the maid agency and Puii’s employer only agreed to take her to a doctor the following Monday (May 24), two days after the dog bite.

“Employer claimed that on Sunday (23/5/21) the clinic was closed and the wound was not serious. As we all know so many clinics open on Sunday and A&E opens 24hrs and the wound was bad and still bleeding on Sunday night,” Sinta shared.

The dog bite occurred on a Saturday. On Monday at about 9.30 am, Puii called her cousin once more, complaining that the wound was very painful and that she had still not been taken to a doctor.

It was only after Sinta contacted Puii’s employers did the latter take her to see a doctor at 11.30 am that day.

Puii’s medical bill came to S$160, according to a medical receipt shared on social media.

Puii did not want to work for her employers anymore following the ordeal. However, when she asked them for a transfer, they declined to pay for her lodging.

Her cousin, Sinta, wrote: “Agent asked employer for transfer paper but they were not willing to pay for her lodging, they asked the girl to pay at her own expense. So the girl has no choice because she doesn’t want to stay one more night at employer’s house also.

“So the employer asked the girl to write a letter saying that she will pay for her lodging but her right hand couldn’t move due to the wound so the employer wrote for her and let her sign the letter.”

According to a report in Shin Min Daily News, this is the second time Puii has been bitten by her employer’s dog; the first time was in April when she was bitten on the leg.

The report also added that Puii’s employers had paid over S$3000 to send Puii for training and dog handling classes before they brought their dog back home.

“Currently, her loan is 5+ months, if she goes back home, she will need to pay back the agency. Therefore she has no choice,” Sinta wrote.

“Now this girl is waiting for another new employer to take her in at the agency.”

In response to TISG’s queries on Puii’s current situation, Sinta shared that the Ministry of Manpower met with Puii on Monday (May 31).

She added that Puii was brought back to the agency the day after seeing a doctor (May 25). She did not have any other information on her cousin. /TISG

