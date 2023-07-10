Employer asks if she can transfer out existing maid and re-hire her former helper

SINGAPORE: An employer took to social media asking if it was possible for her to transfer her new maid elsewhere so that she could re-hire her former helper.

In an anonymous post to a support group on social media, the employer wrote: “I recently hired a new helper but she cannot really clicked with my mum. Coincidentally my ex helper contacted me that she has returned to Singapore and works with another family”. The woman added that her former helper had only been working in Singapore for about a month.

“May I know if I want to take her and transfer out my existing maid, is there a problem since they both come from different agencies. My previous helper informed me that her PHP agent refused to let her transfer and threatened to send her back to PHP although the current employer is agreeable to transfer”, the woman wrote. She wanted to know if the agent had the ability to send a maid back and was confused as to why she could not take over the loan of her former helper.

The woman also asked if her former helper was sent back to the Philippines, then how could she hire her again to bring her back.

Here’s what netizens who commented on the post said:

Last month, a woman who managed to find her own helper and do the necessary paperwork to bring in the maid took to social media to share her experience and cost savings.

In an anonymous post to a support group for domestic helpers and employers alike, the woman said that her process started with the help of social media. She posted an advertisement online and interviewed over 10 potential helpers before she finally decided on one who was suitable. The helper was from Myanmar. The woman flew her helper in, applied for a Work Permit for the maid, sent her for a medical check-up, and bought her security bond.

“I ended up spending $800+ in total for the entire process where $200+ was her air ticket and $300+ was her insurance and security bond. I’m posting this cause I’m seeing employers pay $5k on agents and deducting helper’s pay by 8 months. That’s crazy”, she wrote. She added that it was unimaginable coming to work and having to start one’s career with an 8-month debt.

“Because I’ve saved so much, I can also give her toiletries and monthly paid SIM card, brand new bed, mattress, towels, blankets, pillow, wardrobe. Even renovated and partition one of my common room so she can have her own room. Everything new”, she wrote. The woman added that it was very easy to handle the entire process herself.

