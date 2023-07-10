Woman doesn’t want a divorce even after her husband starts a relationship with their maid and supports her financially

SINGAPORE: A frustrated wife took to social media asking for advice on her next steps after she found out that her husband was having a relationship with their maid.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman wrote: “I would like advice on what I can do to terminate the maid hired by my husband or what kind of legal action is possible if I am not ready for a legal separation divorce at the moment”. She added that her husband was protective of the maid but said she could not let their relationship go on. She did not have concrete proof of his infidelity.

“She is stirring trouble at home by causing dispute between my husband and me.. she knows how to play her cards and my mother in law has taken her, my son and my husband into her home”, the woman wrote.

She added that she had been providing for the family as her husband was not working, but since they moved into her mother-in-law’s house, he started working to support the maid and pay for their son’s expenses.

A maid in a relationship with a local guy and then unceremoniously dumped him wrote that hers was “Not your Cinderella kind of story”. In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the maid wrote that she had been working in Singapore for about a decade. She was an unwed single mother with a teenage son.

“In my first five years here working I’ve met a local Singaporean guy and we became a couple for a year. It ended so quick because I found out that he’ll marry the one that his parents want him to spend with for the rest of his life. Yes, it’s an arranged marriage. Why? Because I am a maid and she works and earns more than my ex, i am a single mom and she’s single without baggage, i am financially unstable and she came from a well off family both here in Singapore and her home country”, she wrote.

