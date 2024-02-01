SINGAPORE: An employee recently gave Singaporeans a chance to “share (their) work frustrations,” after writing about how their boss gave him feedback at work. Sharing that it was “quite demoralising,” the employee asked other working people how they knew when it was time to change jobs.

“Wanted to make this space for us all to vent on a Thursday (so close to the weekend!)” the employee wrote in a public forum on the first day of February. “Had a convo with my boss yesterday. Her comments were that I dont seem to be grasping the concept of my tasks well even after 10 months and that I may need to consider my fit for this job.”

The employee did not take the feedback very well, saying, “It was quite demoralising, especially when it feels like maybe I should find another job (and roll the dice again)…and all I want to do is just find a job that requires (zero) brainpower and just plant lettuces or something /s?”

This experience is what led the employee to ask others for career advice. “For those (who have been) in the workforce a lot longer (like 5 yrs+) do you still struggle with stuff? How do you tell when to switch, and does the imposter syndrome go away?”

The post also included a disclaimer, with the writer clarifying, “The zero brainpower thing is a joke guys, of course (we) need use (our) brains la. Must work to eat. That’s why the ‘/s’ is there.”

Read related: SG employees expose “truth” behind “team building” and “family culture” at work

Singaporeans share messages of advice and support

Many online users responded to the post, with a handful sharing their struggles at work. Many also left the writer with some encouragement and tips on dealing with the learning curves of a relatively new job.

“Imposter syndrome is common,” said one. “Don’t fret about it. Don’t take work feedback personally and don’t invest your emotions into your job.

Try to pick out what your boss is telling you from a work perspective (you are making basic errors, poor understanding of domain) and communicate with her constantly on improvement and progress.

Also, figure out what you are doing okay as well from your boss. It will boost your confidence. Gambatte and take care.”

“Is it your first job?” another asked. “It’s ok to not be a fit for the job or the job doesn’t suit you. It’s better for both you and the job if you move to another one.

Consider why you’re unable to grasp the concepts and see what other roles you could try out instead!”

Read related: 25yo asks if leaving corporate life for remote jobs to enjoy freedom is worth the career risk

Addressing imposter syndrome

According to a report by Forbes, imposter syndrome, which makes one feel like they are not good at what they are doing, can come with a bunch of different issues.

From insecurity to self-doubt, this syndrome can lead people to question their value in the workplace and make them constantly question whether they are actually good enough even if they actually are.

Since imposter syndrome can get in the way of your work, it is important to learn how to address this issue. One must tackle such feelings and thoughts head-on.

For many, talking to someone about these thoughts can help a lot. Many experts even recommend group therapy, as it allows you to be surrounded by people who acknowledge your struggle and are there to support you.

Another thing that helps people experiencing imposter syndrome is to reframe your thoughts.

Read related: If there’s no salary increase despite GST increase, should I look for another job?