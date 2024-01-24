SINGAPORE: On a global scale, there has been a growing trend where younger people are losing interest in going after corporate careers.

Likewise, a 25-year-old shared his struggles between choosing freedom and gaining ground in the corporate world. This has led him to consider shifting to a digital nomad lifestyle. But the question now is, would this be a wise move, and will it negatively impact his future employment prospects?

Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard

“I have been working full-time while pursuing a part-time degree since completing my national service,” the post read.

“I’ve been fortunate to work in two MNCs, particularly as a diploma graduate. In my current role for the past two months, there’s (been) a notable increase in responsibilities.

“Juggling a part-time job (food delivery) with my first role enabled me to accumulate a gross savings of 40k. Living a frugal lifestyle with my family contributed to this financial stability.”

However, despite having reached such stability, he has not felt at his best.

“Lately, I’ve been feeling less energized and indifferent, reflecting in both work and school,” he shared. “I find myself putting on a facade to seem genuinely interested in my job.”

Digital nomad life

Given this, the young man started to consider not only shifting careers but also changing his lifestyle.

“Contemplating a more relaxed life until my degree completion in 2026,” he shared.

“I’m torn between embracing freedom and gaining corporate experience and income. The monotony of a 9-5 routine is unappealing, and weekends are consumed by assignments and rest, leaving Sundays with a sense of impending gloom.

Considering a shift towards a digital nomad lifestyle, I wonder about its feasibility. If it’s a viable option, what initial steps can I take, apart from exploring remote jobs?

Starting an e-commerce business is on my radar, acknowledging the challenges but valuing the freedom it promises.

Lastly, I’m curious if taking a sabbatical from the corporate world until my degree completion in 2026 would impact my future employment prospects.”

He then gave the floor to other Singaporeans.

Battling burnout in the workplace

In response to the post, a handful identified his struggle as burnout and encouraged him to take some time off of work so he can devote all his time to his studies.

“You’re probaby just burnt out from juggling both work and school,” one wrote.

“Additional life changes likely will just add more stress. Suggest you keep at the corporate job until you finish ur degree. You can explore the nomad lifestyle then.

Meanwhile, learn to manage your stress – most importantly, eat and sleep well. If you are still doing Grab or hustling, its probably time to stop.”

“If your finances allow it, just stop working until you finish your degree,” said another. “You’re just burnt out because you’re burning the candle at both ends.”

A third shared, “(I’m) around the same age as you. I’d like to say, unfortunately, all that you are feeling, most of us adults are feeling the same, just most people never do anything about it even as they get older.

What you can do is, plan out (roughly) how you want to reach a state where you can leave all these behind (or cut it down to a degree where you can live as you want).

“As for school, if you want to take a break from corporate, go ahead, it’s not easy to study for uni (I did 10-hour study days four times a week, and did fun stuff) and maybe you will find time for some interests to meanwhile.

Resume-wise, it’s pretty forgiving but you might want to consider swapping the job for certain internships to explore new fields. There are work-study kinda things too.”

Younger people want to be their own bosses

On a global scale, younger generations want to leave the corporate setting and be their own bosses.

According to a Samsung and Morning Consult survey, Gen Z is characterised by having a “strong entrepreneurial spirit.”

Based on the survey results, 50% of the respondents wanted to become entrepreneurs or launch their own business ventures.