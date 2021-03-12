Elva Hsiao seen at emergency room during Chinese New Year period

- Advertisement -

Taipei — Mandopop queen Elva Hsiao was reportedly sighted at the emergency department of Taipei Medical University Hospital in the wee hours of Feb 17, sparking concerns about her health. A reader who supposedly witnessed the clandestine visit tipped off media outlet Apple Daily. It was easy to identify Hsiao as it was during midnight around the Chinese New Year period when there were not many people at the hospital.

In the past, Hsiao has sustained a couple of injuries and experienced some health issues. The singer sustained a bad head wound that required six surgical staples when she got into an accident on the set of her music video in the US in October 2019. Hsiao also injured her left hand when she used it to protect herself from the impact.

According to 8days.sg, the 41-year-old who is fairly active on social media has not posted any updates since Feb 4, leading some to fear that something bad has happened to her. The good news is that Hsiao is doing well, at least for now.

The singer responded to Apple Daily’s enquiries on Monday (March 8) where she explained that she had been busy communicating with overseas staff about her new music and messed up her biological clock due to the time differences, resulting in insomnia.

She also had late nights, staying up to entertain friends and family during the festive period. So she felt “rather uncomfortable, with a bit of high pressure in the brain.”

When she went for a check-up, doctors determined that her problem was a lack of sleep, and all she needed was a few days of rest.

“Everything is fine now,” she declared.

Born on Aug 24 1979, Elva Hsiao is a Taiwanese singer, songwriter, dancer, actress and businesswoman. Since signing a record deal in 1998 after competing in a singing competition, Hsiao has gone on to release 14 studio albums and has achieved great commercial success within the Chinese pop music industry.

She is known for her R&B influenced ballads. Her first album, Elva Hsiao (1999), was considered one of the first to incorporate R&B in the Chinese market. Her most recent album, Shut Up and Kiss Me, was released in 2014./TISGFollow us on Social Media

