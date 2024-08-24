;
Home News

Elon Musk praises Lee Hsien Loong’s comments on wokeness

ByAnna Maria Romero

August 24, 2024

SINGAPORE: On Wednesday (Aug 21) Tesla CEO and owner of X (formerly Twitter) Elon Musk shared a video clip of then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong talking about wokeness that has received a lot of attention online. Mr Musk appeared to be impressed with Mr Lee’s take on wokeness, simply captioning the video with the word “Wisdom.”

The clip is from an interview given by Mr Lee to members of the media shortly before stepping down as Prime Minister in May. His remarks were part of an answer he gave when questioned about racism from Berita Harian’s Hadi Saparin.

 

“Woke” is a term that began to be used in the United States among Blacks in the 2010s, originally referring to a greater awareness of inequalities, particularly racial injusticesexism, and LGBT rights. In the years that followed, many progressives, especially from younger generations, widely used. In 2017, the term was added to the Oxford English Dictionary.

See also  "Like mother like son?" - New photo of Li Hongyi wearing slippers at panel event draws fresh criticism

By 2019, there was considerable backlash toward woke and “the wokeness movement” and the term has since gained a negative connotation among the more conservative factions in society.

In the West, they have a movement called wokeness, where you are super sensitive about other people that you become super sensitive about other people’s issues, and you become hypersensitive when other people somehow or other say things or mention things or refer to you, without the respect which you or your super subgroup feel you are entitled to,” said SM Lee.

CNA posted the clip on YouTube on May 11.

He added that wokeness can lead to extreme attitudes and social norms, and underlined that it can make life burdensome. Wokeness also does not contribute to resilience and social cohesion, he said, calling for people to be “more robust.”

Since Mr Musk shared the clip, it has been viewed over 33 million times and shared over 73,000 times. His post has also received over 8,500 comments, with many X users agreeing with Mr Musk and praising SM Lee.

See also  SMRT Project Manager likens commuters who complain about MRT disruptions to "terrorists"

One wrote that as Singapore’s Prime Minister, he is “to be respected and emulated as leader of the most fascinating, exciting, vibrant, and naturally diverse” country she had traveled to, calling Singapore “incomparable.”

Another X user called Singapore “a beacon in the dark.”

Even commenters who appeared to have no idea of who Mr Lee is praised his take on wokeness.

“I really like HOW ‘OBJECTIVE’ he speaks about the topic!!!There is NO sign of HATE. He just ANALYZES the situation and share his CONCERNS. @elonmusk WE NEED MORE PEOPLE LIKE HIM!!,” wrote one, adding, “Who is this man?” /TISG

Read also: Singaporeans slam netizen who mocks local activists as “woke SJWs”

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Home News

Singapore sees decline in gambling participation, but spending and illegal online gambling on the rise

November 29, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Home News

SRJV secures contract to operate Jurong Region Line, marking entry of foreign operator in Singapore’s rail sector

November 29, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Survey with over 37% saying $9K is a ‘liveable monthly salary’ in SG sparks debate

November 28, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Relationships

29 yo man with $500K savings considers moving out due to bad blood with parents

November 29, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Business & Economy

Singapore and Thailand lead ASEAN in sustainability efforts, despite technology challenges, report reveals

November 29, 2024 Gemma Iso
Home News

Singapore sees decline in gambling participation, but spending and illegal online gambling on the rise

November 29, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
SG Economy

Singapore stocks traded lower on Friday’s open—STI fell 0.4%

November 29, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.