elon-musk-criticizing-biden-administration-after-they-allegedly-admitted-to-flying-320,000-illegal-immigrants-into-america 

Conservatives like Elon Musk, express outrage over unchecked illegal immigration, citing perceived preferential treatment and looming security risks. Many fear the influx poses threats to national security. Concerns intensify over special privileges granted to illegal immigrants, fueling debate on immigration policies and border control measures.

According to the Daily Mail, Biden’s administration faces scrutiny over covert migrant flights amid security concerns. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) refuses to disclose locations, citing ‘vulnerabilities’. Controversy arises over undisclosed use of CBP One app for asylum seekers’ direct transport.

Furthermore, Republicans demand stricter border controls. Amid Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit, Center for Immigration Studies reveals CBP’s approval of secretive flights transporting illegal immigrants to 43 U.S. airports in 2023. Program part of Biden’s CBP One app expansion, allowing asylum applications from home countries.

Migrants granted parole release, eligible for work authorization. Critics deem flights ‘legally dubious’, question undisclosed locations and foreign airport departures, raising concerns over national security and border control.

Elon Musk supported by conservatives after fear of security threats

If you’re unhappy w/ the crisis at the border; if you’re unhappy w/ our gov’t working to secure Ukraine’s border, while ours is wide open; if you’re unhappy w/ 300 Americans dying daily from fentanyl poisoning; & if you’re outraged out Laken Riley, then register to vote. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) March 5, 2024

In addition to this, conservatives are saying that if Americans are unhappy with the current situation, it is best for them to register to vote. For the most part, Americans are blaming the current administration for letting things get out of hand.

I believe California got around this by passing a law that anyone with a DL can vote, then they allowed illegal aliens to obtain DL. Other states too.. — freedomfan12 (@waitforhalving1) March 5, 2024

Another twist is that some states are pushing for those who are able to obtain a driver’s license to be able to vote. For non-Americans this is a peculiar sight indeed as in most of the world, a registered identification card is most definitely required if someone is to vote during an election.

