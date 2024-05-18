SINGAPORE: On May 17, the Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group announced the launch of the Singapore Airlines Foundation, with an S$30 million endowment from SIA.

This new initiative aims to support individuals and communities in need within Singapore while contributing to the growth of the country’s aviation sector.

The Singapore Airlines Foundation will operate as a company limited by guarantee, using income from its endowment to fund its activities.

According to The Edge Singapore, the foundation is set to begin with two key programmes designed to assist students financially and provide them with opportunities in the aviation industry.

Youth Uplift Programme

The Youth Uplift Programme targets students from underprivileged backgrounds. SIA stated that this programme would help prepare these students for successful careers, particularly in aviation.

Financial assistance will be available to eligible students at Singapore’s Institute of Technical Education (ITE) colleges, polytechnics, or universities.

Participants in the Youth Uplift Programme will gain practical industry experience through a three- to six-month traineeship with the SIA Group.

Additionally, they will undertake courses from the Singapore Airlines Academy to enhance personal and professional skills. Mentorship from SIA employees will provide further support and guidance.

Applications for this programme are expected to open in July.

Youth Outreach Programme

The second initiative, the Youth Outreach Programme, is designed to “ignite a passion in the aviation industry” among upper secondary school and junior college students.

During their school holidays, these students will participate in a five-day programme with the SIA Group, which will offer them a behind-the-scenes look at the airline’s operations.

SIA CEO Goh Choon Phong highlighted the significance of the new foundation, describing it as “a significant milestone in the SIA Group’s long tradition of service and contribution to communities worldwide.”

He added, “Its programmes will support those in need, inspire and empower the next generation of aviation professionals, and help catalyse the long-term growth of Singapore’s air hub.”

This initiative follows SIA’s history of charitable contributions and community support. In 2017, to mark its 70th anniversary, SIA raised S$2.55 million through three fundraising events for the Community Chest.

More recently, in 2023, the airline’s SIA Cares fundraising drive collected S$2.6 million for Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore and SPD, agencies that support communities with special needs.

The launch of the Singapore Airlines Foundation coincides with a period of strong financial performance for the airline. On May 16, SIA reported record full-year earnings of S$2.67 billion, marking a 24% year-on-year increase in net profit. /TISG

Read also: SIA to reward staff with 8 months salary bonus as net profit soars 24% YoY

Featured image by Depositphotos