woke-americans-wanting-to-ban-iconic-v-j-day-kiss,-sparking-outrage-from-conservatives 

Decades after the end of World War II, the iconic V-J Day kiss continues to captivate as one of America’s most enduring images. Renowned photographer Eisenstaedt revealed the sailor was kissing random girls to commemorate the war’s end. The photograph remains a poignant symbol of jubilation and relief following the war’s conclusion, immortalizing a moment of spontaneous celebration in American history.

However, it seems that woke Americans are not happy seeing this image, and it is grinding the gears of conservatives.

According to ABC News, Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough swiftly overturned a department memo attempting to prohibit the display of the iconic “V-J Day in Times Square” photo at VA health facilities. The memo cited the image as depicting a “non-consensual act” contrary to sexual harassment policies.

Furthermore, McDonough clarified on Twitter that the photo, capturing a Navy sailor kissing a stranger, remains welcome at VA facilities. The memo, circulated on social media, sparked controversy and was disavowed by the White House. Taken in 1945, the photo symbolizes the jubilation of V-J Day but has stirred debate over consent, despite its enduring cultural significance.

Conservatives on X are grateful for the platform as many claim without it, not many would know that this photo was going to be banned. Furthermore, many are thanking Elon Musk for purchasing the platform as free speech is maintained on the internet.

Following that, one of the claims why the photo ought to be banned is due to it being not “inclusive” enough. However, many are happy that the image is not banned in government buildings. Conservatives state that the 1940s were a different time, and changing the world’s history to fit the current social narrative would not be beneficial.

